Apple Watch crash detection saved another life: mine

Apple’s crash detection can and has saved lives.

Of all the new products I’ve reviewed during 15 years of writing for AppleInsider, the Apple Watch has definitely made the biggest impact on me personally. This literally saved my life a few weeks ago.

I’m not the first person to be saved by paramedics alerted by an emergency call initiated by crash detection. There have also been complaints of emergency crews being inconvenienced by false alert calls related to incidents including roller coasters where the user did not cancel the emergency call in time.

But with this new feature in the game I really got some relief because crash detection called emergency response for me because I was unconscious and alone on the sidewalk and bleeding late at night. As per the call, I was picked up and taken to the emergency room within half an hour.

Because my accident occurred in a potentially dangerous and somewhat isolated area, I would likely have bled to death if the call had not been made automatically.

Not just for car accidents

Apple created the feature to look for evidence of a “serious car crash” using data from its devices’ gyroscopes and accelerometers, as well as other sensors and analysis to determine whether a crash has occurred and whether the vehicle operator may have been incapacitated. Or may be unable to call for help on their own.

More than five hours later I was shocked at how much blood was on the back of my ER mattress – and later, how much blood I saw on the sidewalk!

In my case, there was no car involved. Instead, I checked out a rental scooter with the intention of quickly getting back to where I had parked my car.

But just a few blocks later, my trip was cut short by an accident. I passed out on the side of a bridge over a freeway.

I was bleeding profusely from a deep cut above my eye. I started bleeding a lot.

I did not regain consciousness for the next five hours, leaving me at the mercy of my technology and the health workers Crash Detection was able to contact on my behalf.

Crash detection is working as intended

Even though I was not driving a conventional vehicle, crash detection determined that I was involved in a serious accident and that I was unresponsive. Within 20 seconds, it called emergency services with my location. Within thirty minutes I was loaded into the ambulance and driven to the emergency room.

When I arrived I had to ask what was going on. This was the first time I found out that I had my brows shaved and had several scratches on half of my face that I had apparently used to avoid my fall. I couldn’t remember anything.

Even after reviewing the circumstances later, I did not find any information about the occurrence of any accident. Going to the accident site, I could only see its aftermath. There was blood everywhere, but not enough to piece together what had happened.

This experience was a scary reminder of how quickly things can happen and how helpless we are in some situations. Wearable technology keeping an eye on us and providing an extra layer of security and emergency response is definitely one of the best features we can have in this dangerous world.

Almost always, I find myself in a position of making difficult decisions and figuring out how to get out of the difficulties. But on those rare occasions where I have been thrown out, which has happened only a few times in my entire life, there is an even more daunting realization that I will be completely powerless in the face of whatever problems may arise. .

With the amount of blood I was losing, I couldn’t lie there for very long before I died. Loss of consciousness and blood is also a bad combination for the risk of brain damage.

I’m grateful that I live in the present future where we have trusty mobile devices that jump to our rescue when we’re locked out.

Who will opt for crash detection?

False alerts were noted by ski lifts, roller coasters and other emergency responders, who saw an increase in calls detailing an incident in which the person involved did not respond to explain that it was not actually an emergency.

Many observers stressed at the time that the crash detection system should be “opt-in”, similar to the fall detection feature that Apple introduced to encourage people over the age of 55 to report less dramatic crashes. Was introduced on Apple Watch.

However, it is impossible for the system to work only when it is necessary. In my situation, I would not have thought of turning on the system just to watch the scooter ride for some distance. I might have assumed that riding a scooter was less risky than driving, despite having no seat belts, no airbags, and no other protective gear.

So I’m especially glad that Apple doesn’t limit crash detection to just car accidents!

My Apple Watch still works but is very well designed

The fact that my watch and phone had been monitoring me for over a year without incident, before a situation arose where they could literally spring into action to save me, was completely out of the question. Based on the idea that they are working in the background, not something I would do. Need to admit that I need this. This is the correct assumption. It literally saved me.

Crash Detection is a prime example of a new, innovative iOS feature update that adds tremendous value to products I already use, without any real thinking on my part. It just works. And more importantly, when it happened, it saved my life.

Crash Detection “just works” here in the United States, despite having an iPhone setup with a European phone number and home address. It dialed the correct number for the location where I had crashed, and got me help efficiently and quickly. This is very good.

However, after waking up I realized that I had two emergency contacts that should have been notified as well. My phone did its job correctly, but in both cases I had both my partner and family member’s old phone numbers listed that they still don’t use. This meant that Crash Detection called the police for me, but was not able to notify my designated emergency contacts.

If you haven’t taken a look at your emergency contact data recently, it might be a good time to check to make sure everything is in order. Note that when you update a phone number, it does not necessarily “correct” your defined emergency contacts.

You may need to delete and re-establish your desired emergency contact and their phone number, as the system only calls the specific contact number you provided. It doesn’t try every number you enter to route that person through your contacts.

In my case, there was another Apple service that stepped in to help. Because I was sharing my location with iCloud, it was easy for my partner, far away in another time zone, to use the Find My app to find out where I was taken, and then call the hospital to get my location. It was easy to call.

But if crash detection hadn’t been working, I probably wouldn’t have survived – or things could have been much worse: badly injured or even found lying unconscious in a shabby area in the middle of the night.

I am not alone AppleInsider The employee whose life was saved by the Apple Watch, and I probably won’t be the last. So thanks, Apple!

Source: appleinsider.com