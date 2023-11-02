Apple Watch could have worked with Android phones but Apple canceled it: Know why - News18

Last Updated: November 02, 2023, 08:30 IST

Apple Watch could work with Android phones but it doesn’t

Apple was almost ready with support for the Apple Watch, but decided not to release it, which would have changed history.

Apple wanted to make the Apple Watch compatible with Android phones. That’s right, the company’s popular wearable could have worked with Android but for some reason Apple decided not to go ahead with the plan.

In fact, a report from Bloomberg this week suggests that Apple pulled the plug on this support at the last minute. Bringing the Apple Watch to Android will open up a new market for the company where you have billions of smartphones.

So why did Apple cancel plans to make the Apple Watch compatible with Android? Apple’s focus was on making the Apple Watch a premium addition to iPhone users and keeping it exclusive within the Apple ecosystem, the report said. Not only this, the report claims that Apple saw the Apple Watch as a vehicle that boosted sales of iPhones.

Details about this development reveal that Apple was almost through with support for Android phones under the name Project Fennel and other links, but as with every classic Apple case, it also decided to open up the platform to the most popular mobile operating system. Not decided.

The report doesn’t mention when Apple made these plans and then canceled them, but given the subject matter of the report, it seems like we’re talking about 4-5 years ago. It would have been fun to see the Apple Watch work with Android phones, which would have killed the Android smartwatch market before it even got started. Imagine you are using Apple Watch with a Rs 20,000 Android phone, that would definitely have changed the market dynamics.

Having said that, Apple may have envisioned that scenario and may have been fearful of the experience the user would get on the Apple Watch since Apple did not have as much control with Android as it has with iOS. History does not repeat itself and now we wonder what Apple could have achieved by allowing the Apple Watch to work on non-iPhones. But Google would say that its Pixel Watch series is now slowly making up for lost time and we hope it will catch up to the competition.

