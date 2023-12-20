Apple Watch ban looms. Here's what that means for you.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Three months ago, Apple praised its latest smartwatches, the Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9, as “capable” and “advanced” additions to its vast array of gadgets.

Now, the company is preparing to stop selling both new watches altogether – and no one is sure for how long.

On Tuesday, Apple confirmed that due to “an order of the US International Trade Commission on a technical intellectual property dispute”, the devices will not be available on its online store starting this week or at Apple Stores starting the day before Christmas. And at the heart of that command is a feature found in recent Apple Watches that monitors the user’s blood oxygen levels.

“If the order is upheld, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as quickly as possible,” the company said in a statement.

Although this announcement may come as a surprise to some last-minute holiday shoppers, it is the culmination of nearly a decade of tension between one of the world’s leading device makers and a medical technology company that has In time, could be a valuable company. partner.

Here’s what you need to know.

What does this mean for you?

If you were planning to buy one of the affected Apple Watch models as a last-minute holiday gift, you’ll have at least one less place to shop.

Apple said that, in an effort to “comply with the ruling”, it would stop selling the Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 on Apple.com after 3 p.m. Time on December 21st. (This is because Apple has to take shipping into account — for compliance reasons, affected products must be in people’s hands before December 26, not just in transit.)

The company will also stop selling those devices inside physical Apple Stores after December 24.

That said, the ITC decision calling for a sales ban applies only to Apple. Retailers that already have adequate supplies of these products — like Target, Best Buy or Amazon — can continue to sell them as normal as long as they have inventory. Hunt? That decision also calls for import restrictions that would prevent Apple from bringing Apple Watches assembled overseas to the United States.

Apple said in a statement that it is “pursuing a number of legal and technical options” to resolve the issue and resume sales of its popular smartwatch, but for now, it’s unclear what the company’s plans will be. What form will the reforms take or how long will it take? Distribute them.

Two more things suck: First, this ruling only limits Apple’s importation and sale of affected devices into the United States, so customers abroad have no need to worry. And second, Apple says there should be no impact to earlier Apple Watch models that included the blood oxygen feature.

Can President Biden stop it?

Yes, if he really wanted to. The President of the United States has the authority to veto ITC decisions with a review period of 60 days, the most recent review period ending on December 25. Although such vetoes occur infrequently, they to do Happen.

In fact, the last time a sitting chair overturned an ITC decision involved Apple. In August 2012, President Barack Obama vetoed an ITC import ban on the iPhone 4 and some iPad models following a lengthy patent battle between Apple and Samsung. (Just days later, the ITC also banned imports of some older Samsung devices, which Obama did not oppose.)

Apple may be hoping Biden will do the same here, but recent history is not in the company’s favor.

Late last year, the ITC found that Apple had infringed another set of health tech patents, this time belonging to AliveCor, a company that makes personal electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors that monitor a user’s heart rhythm. Does it. Apple also faced import restrictions as a result, and the Biden administration made clear it would not reverse that decision in February.

The only reason Apple Watches remained on sale was the ongoing debate over whether some of AliveCor’s patents were valid in the first place.

Now, Biden is nearing the end of the review period, and while it’s been reported by Bloomberg that he’s “tracking” the issue, there’s little so far to suggest he’ll be acting differently this time. Will choose.

What’s the back story here?

To get the full scope of the drama we have to turn the clock back ten years.

In 2013, Masimo, a health tech company based in Irvine, California, developed a mobile pulse oximeter (a sensor to track the oxygen levels in your blood) that can be paired with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

Following the announcement, a Wall Street Journal report found, an Apple executive reached out to Masimo to discuss how the iPhone maker “could or should integrate” some of Masimo’s technologies into future products. .

When these conversations came to light, Apple hired dozens of Masimo employees, including Michael O’Reilly—Masimo’s chief medical officer, who shortly afterward became Apple’s vice president of medical technology.

Fast forward to 2020 and tensions between the two companies reached their peak. In January of that year, Massimo sued Apple, accusing (among other things) misappropriation of trade secrets and patent infringement.

Later that same year, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6, its first wearable device with – you guessed it – a small, integrated pulse oximeter. (As we discovered shortly after launch, this feature can go wrong at times.)

Although that first case ended in a mistrial, the legal battle between the companies did not end there. Apple then sued Masimo in Delaware, but a second, successful patent infringement suit filed by Masimo with the ITC led to import and sales restrictions, now causing Apple to face a recession.

