Apple Watch asthma tracking app shows promise, may not see the light of day

An experimental asthma management app for the Apple Watch shows promising results — especially for low-income individuals — but faces several challenges for widespread adoption.

In a collaborative effort, Apple and Anthem – now Eleven Health – launched a large-scale digital asthma study announced during an Apple keynote in September 2020. The study aimed to use Apple’s devices and a related app to address the widespread issue of asthma. While Apple has often claimed that its devices can contribute to healthy living, concrete evidence is limited.

In partnership with Anthem, the study tracked 900 asthma patients in Medicaid and commercial plans. According to the report, participants received an Apple Watch and a sleep-tracking mat to monitor respiratory rate, heart rate, and wakefulness for baseline data. state.

The app helped users consider symptoms and triggers and provided tools to respond to flare-ups. Preliminary data showed a potential reduction in emergency visits among Medicaid users associated with the intervention. On average, one visit was avoided for every four users who participated in the program.

Bronwyn Harris, a cardiologist involved in designing the product during her tenure at Apple, expressed optimism about the potential value of the device in asthma self-management.

However, the fate of the app depends on a more thorough analysis of the study data, including health outcomes and cost savings. Additionally, the question remains whether the study is consistent with Apple and Eleven’s strategic priorities.

The study’s focus on Medicaid enrollees, a population more likely to have poor asthma outcomes, adds an important dimension to digital health innovation. However, challenges, such as navigating state-by-state bureaucracy and addressing concerns about smartphone affordability, underscore the complexities of targeting low-income populations.

Despite early positive indicators, skepticism remains. Some experts question the sustainability of the intervention, noting its complexity and potential difficulty in long-term maintenance. Furthermore, interventions operate independently of other care, missing potential opportunities to strengthen important relationships in health care.

While the study demonstrated the challenges of gaining approval from both Apple and Anthem, the real hurdle may be launching an asthma management device to the broader market.

Apple has been hesitant in the past when it comes to stepping into the healthcare space, and the departure of key figures involved in the study has cast doubt on the device’s future. While the need for expansion and exploration has been recognized, bureaucratic processes and high costs may hinder its widespread adoption despite positive results.

The two-year remote study focused on asthma sufferers between the ages of 18 and 64. Participants were required to have a health plan through Anthem or its subsidiaries. Health technology company CareEvolution collected and analyzed the resulting data from the study.

Source: appleinsider.com