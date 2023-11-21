Apple wants to make screens private and stop shoulder surfing

Apple displays may appear blurry or blank in the future to anyone other than the user

High-resolution bright screens and wide fields of view make it easy for others to see what you’re working on — but Apple is working on new screen technology for iPhone and Mac to make it more difficult.

Every Apple announcement about monitors, such as the Studio Display, and every rumor about any new displays, has always focused on image quality. Sometimes there are other issues like whether the Studio Display has a webcam built in, but otherwise it’s the size, it’s the resolution, and somewhere it will have the words “Retina Display”.

In every way, except possibly price, Apple displays are getting better, and significantly so. Till now no Apple display ensures that only the user can see this brilliant image quality properly.

Right now, the field of view of current Apple displays – whether LCD or OLED – is very close to 170-degrees. There must be government and security offices where this should be prevented somehow, and it is always good to know that your privacy is being protected.

Apple is researching ways to keep these great screens private. A pair of recently granted patents reveal the company’s different approaches to the problem.

One, simply called “privacy films for curved displays”, proposes placing a covering layer over the screen.

It’s like a polarizing film which means light can only come through in one direction. So when the user is seated right in front of the screen, he or she sees the full retina-quality and full brightness of the display.

But anyone trying to look even slightly to their left or right will either see nothing, more likely a blurry image. This won’t stop anyone from standing right behind the user and peeking over their head, and it can actually be a serious issue if someone’s seat in the office is situated that way.

There will always be a privacy issue that cannot be controlled by the hardware and the user should pay attention to it. But it turns out Apple has another idea, even if it’s just for regular flat monitors instead of curved monitors.

Privacy built into the display

The idea is in a second newly granted patent, “Displays with adjustable angles”, which takes a more subtle approach than simply coating a screen with film.

Instead, Apple proposes to change the viewing angle of the display possibly as desired. The idea is to add what can be described as an “electrically controlled filter” to the display, which will let the user control how polarized or not the screen is polarized.

In this proposal, the privacy implementation is actually integrated into the display itself, in the form of a series of substrate layers.

As suggested in the patent, displays using such technology could also have an additional layer of liquid crystal between these polarization layers. That liquid crystal element may feature a color filter, allowing images with certain colors to be limited to the display user only.

Hiding only a few colors seems less practical than hiding the entire screen. But in the days of paper documents, there were privacy-conscious organizations that printed specific colored pages for classified reports.

An iPad or Mac screen may appear blank unless viewed from the correct, authorized device

It’s interesting that Apple is looking at ways to change the way information is displayed on the screen, as it has recently been considering replacing the screen. Or rather, make it so that a screen, say, appears completely blank, unless you own and are wearing an Apple Vision Pro.

Source: appleinsider.com