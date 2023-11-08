Apple (AAPL) has been a force in the gaming industry for years. But it has focused its efforts primarily around its iPhone and iPad. Now the company is gunning for a bigger share of the $183 billion video game market with the launch of its latest MacBook Pro and iMac laptops and desktops.

Sure, Apple has promoted its Mac gaming credentials in the past, but it’s always been more of an aside, a helpful feature, rather than its purpose. And yes, Microsoft’s Windows still dominates the computer gaming market. But it seems like Apple is making a concerted effort to move ahead in this area, even devoting a portion of its latest live product unveiling to highlighting the Mac’s gaming chops.

Part of Apple’s marketing campaign for the MacBook Pro and iMac, which hit the shelves Tuesday, focused on their ability to handle games like “Baldur’s Gate 3” and “Lies of P” thanks to their new, more powerful M3 chips Is. And it’s further bolstering its gaming credibility through its ongoing relationship with Capcom, the company behind the “Resident Evil” series, as well as renowned game developer Hideo Kojima, the man behind the “Metal Gear” franchise and “Death Stranding.” Used to be.

But Apple faces an uphill battle ahead if it hopes to steal a major share of the computer gaming market from Microsoft. And this includes convincing both gamers and developers that it is fully dedicated to becoming a major player in this sector.

Apple is advancing its gaming technology

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,599, comes equipped with a base M3 chip and 8GB of memory. It’s a good gaming setup if you’re hoping to run titles like “Baldur’s Gate 3,” but if you want to achieve that you’ll have to step up to the M3 Pro or M3 Max, which cost $1,999 and $1,999, respectively. Starts at $3,199. The best graphics capabilities available in the game.

Apple’s MacBook Pro is designed to run more games, including ‘Lies of P’. (apple apple)

To put this in perspective, an equipped 14-inch Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop will cost you $2,449. Go with the 18-inch Alienware m18 gaming rig with a massive Intel Core i9 chip, 64GB of RAM, an Nvidia RTX 4090 chip, and 8TB of storage, and you’ll spend $4,554.

the story continues

The MacBook Pro 14-inch, equipped with the M3 Max chip, 64GB of integrated memory, and 2TB of storage, will cost $4,299, which I recently reviewed. That’s a big chunk of change. But it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility for gamers looking for high-end performance machines.

Hardcore gamers, who choose very specific configurations for their systems, will likely stick to Windows systems. But Apple may be trying to woo consumers below that segment who want a powerful system but aren’t tied to a specific setup.

“There is a very attractive market just below the most die-hard gamers,” said Vamsi Mohan, global research analyst at BofA. “It will lead to overall [average selling prices] And, by the way… [Apple doesn’t] Intel will have to pay any taxes for CPUs. So your margin structure starts to benefit overall and the more…units you can sell, the higher the leverage.’

And gaming on the Mac, Mohan said, is becoming more popular.

“It’s really interesting, if you look at Reddit threads and things like that, they’re actually quite large in terms of the number of people participating and looking at Mac gaming and things like that,” Mohan explained. “Are increasing till.” “So it’s definitely something that’s starting to grow.”

Apple’s latest iMac also comes with the company’s new M3 chip. (apple apple)

But PC gamers, in particular, choose higher-powered desktops because they offer better performance capabilities than laptops, explained Matt Bryson, SVP of research at Wedbush Securities. And the current-generation iMac only comes with an M3 chip instead of the more powerful M3 Pro or M3 Max, making it less attractive to desktop gamers.

“Plus, PC towers are upgradeable, so gamers can often get two or three generations of upgrades without purchasing entirely new systems,” he said. “Apple likes to control its environment a lot, making upgrades difficult if not impossible.”

Bryson pointed out that unless Apple manages to transform the high-end gaming business through some new type of product, such as its upcoming Vision Pro headset, this segment will not be much of a driving factor for the company.

Apple requires developers to buy

If Apple is truly dedicated to making gaming a part of its broader Mac business or even a means of transitioning to higher-end Macs, it will need to bring more developers on board. While Larian Studios offers a version of “Baldur’s Gate 3” for Mac, giving Apple owners access to one of the most talked-about games of 2023, most computer games never come to Mac.

Sure, you can play Apple Arcade games on the Mac, but big-budget games like the latest “Call of Duty” aren’t likely to be coming to the company’s Macs any time soon. Computer game developers and publishers want to target the largest number of gamers possible, and unfortunately for Apple, that means they’re turning their attention toward PC owners.

This became especially evident when Valve, the leader of the popular Steam online gaming platform, discontinued support for its “Counter-Strike 2” for Mac. The company said it decided to abandon the platform because there were not enough Mac gamers playing the popular title.

But if Apple continues to promote gaming on the Mac and reach out to more developers in the coming years, it could eventually serve as a viable alternative to Windows PCs. However, it will take time to get there.

Daniel Hawley is a technology editor at Yahoo Finance. He has been covering the tech industry since 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHawley,

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com