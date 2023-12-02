Apple urgently releases iOS update due to security flaws

Tech giant Apple has released another update for iOS just a few weeks after dropping the historic 17.1.1.

iOS 17.1.2 was made available to the public on November 30 and is intended to patch two potential security exploits documented in 17.1.1.

“This update provides important security improvements and is recommended for all users,” Apple said in the rollout of the new version.

Law enforcement agencies issue warning after latest Apple iOS release

The company is urging its customers to download the update as soon as possible.

Apple was expected to release iOS 17.2 later this month with new features and minor bug fixes, but the security issues proved to be too serious.

Read on the Fox Business App

Security notes were published with the update, which noted two improvements for Apple’s web browser engine WebKit.

Apple to pay $25 million over allegations of discriminatory hiring against US citizens, permanent residents

The new iPhone 15 Pro is showcased during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino The iOS 17.1.2 update does not include any new features for users.

The notes state that “processing web content” “may expose sensitive information” and “may lead to arbitrary code execution.”

iOS 17.1.2 can be downloaded through the Software Update function on the iPhone’s Settings app.

The update does not include any new features.

Apple Inc. at a company store in Sydney, Australia. Logo of. Apple is urging its consumers to download the new iOS update immediately due to security issues in its web browser engine WebKit.

Law enforcement agencies across the US are also warning iPhone users about a feature called NameDrop released with iOS 17.1.1.

“This feature allows you to easily share contact information and photos to another iPhone by simply holding the phones together.” Longwood Police Department Wrote on Facebook. “This feature is ‘on’ by default which may result in you inadvertently sharing your contact information with others.”

Fox Business’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.

Original article source: Apple urgently releases iOS update due to security flaws

Source: finance.yahoo.com