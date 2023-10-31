Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, the most advanced chips for personal computers

The industry’s first 3-nanometer chips for personal computers introduce next-generation GPU architectures and deliver dramatic performance improvements, support for faster CPUs and Neural Engines, and more integrated memory.

Cupertino, California, October 31, 2023–(Business Wire)–Apple® today announced M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, three chips featuring groundbreaking technologies that deliver dramatically improved performance and unleash new capabilities for the Mac® Are. These are the first personal computer chips made using industry-leading 3-nanometer process technology, which allows more transistors to be packed into smaller space and improves speed and efficiency. The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max together show how far Apple silicon has come for Macs since the introduction of the M1 family of chips.

The M3 family of chips features a next-generation GPU that represents the biggest leap in graphics architecture yet for Apple silicon. The GPU is faster and more efficient, and introduces a new technology called dynamic caching, while bringing new rendering features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading to the Mac for the first time. Rendering speeds are now 2.5x faster than the M1 family of chips. The CPU Performance Core and Efficiency Core are 30 percent and 50 percent faster than the M1, respectively, and the Neural Engine is 60 percent faster than the Neural. Engine in the M1 family of chips. And, a new media engine now includes support for AV1 decode, delivering a more efficient and higher quality video experience from streaming services. The M3 family of chips continues the tremendous pace of innovation in Apple silicon, and brings massive enhancements and new features to the new MacBook Pro® and iMac®.

“Apple silicon has completely redefined the Mac experience. Every aspect of its architecture is designed for performance and power efficiency,” said Johnny Sruzzi, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. “With support for 3-nanometer technology, next-generation GPU architectures, higher-performance CPUs, faster Neural Engines and more integrated memory, the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max are the most advanced chips ever created for personal use. Computer.”

All-new GPU features dynamic caching, mesh shading, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing

The next-generation GPU within the M3 family of chips represents the biggest leap forward in graphics architecture for Apple Silicon. It features dynamic caching, which allocates local memory usage to the hardware in real-time, unlike traditional GPUs. With dynamic caching, only the exact amount of memory needed for each task is used. This is an industry first, transparent to developers and the cornerstone of the new GPU architecture. This dramatically increases the average utilization of the GPU, significantly increasing the performance of the most demanding pro apps and games.

With the M3 family of chips, hardware-accelerated ray tracing comes to the Mac for the first time. Ray tracing models the properties of light as it interacts with a scene, allowing apps to create extremely realistic and physically accurate images. This, along with the new graphics architecture, allows pro apps to deliver up to 2.5x the speed of the M1 family of chips. Game developers can use ray tracing for more accurate shadows and reflections, creating deeper immersive environments. Additionally, the new GPU brings hardware-accelerated mesh shading to the Mac, providing greater capacity and efficiency for geometry processing, and enabling more visually complex scenes in games and graphics-intensive apps. This breakthrough GPU architecture enables all of these enhancements and features while maintaining the renowned power efficiency of Apple silicon. In fact, the M3 GPU is capable of delivering the same performance as the M1 using approximately half the power, and up to 65 percent more performance at its peak.

A faster and more efficient CPU

The next generation CPUs in M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max include architectural improvements in performance and efficiency cores. Performance Cores are up to 30 percent faster than the M1 family, so tasks like compiling and testing millions of lines of code in Xcode® are even faster, and composers can use hundreds of audio tracks, plug-ins, and virtual instruments In Logic Pro®. The efficiency cores are up to 50 percent faster than the efficiency cores in the M1, so everyday tasks are faster than ever, while allowing the system to maximize battery life. Together, these cores create a CPU that delivers the same multithreaded performance as the M1 using half the power, and up to 35 percent more performance at maximum power.

Unmatched integrated memory architecture, up to 128GB

Each chip in the M3 family features a unified memory architecture, which is the hallmark of Apple silicon. It offers high bandwidth, low latency and unmatched power efficiency. Having a single pool of memory within a custom package means that all technologies in the chip can access the same data without having to copy it between multiple pools of memory, further improving performance and efficiency, and for the system Can reduce the amount of memory required. Of tasks. Additionally, support for up to 128GB of memory unlocks workflows that were not previously possible on laptops, such that AI developers are working even with large Transformer models with billions of parameters.

Custom engine for AI and video

The M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max also feature an advanced Neural Engine to accelerate powerful machine learning (ML) models. The Neural Engine is up to 60 percent faster than the M1 family of chips, making AI/ML workflows even faster while keeping data on the device to maintain privacy. Powerful AI image processing tools like noise reduction and super resolution become even faster in Topaz. Scene edit detection in Adobe Premiere and Smart Conform in Final Cut Pro® have also seen performance increases.

All three chips in the M3 family also feature an advanced media engine, providing hardware acceleration to the most popular video codecs, including H.264, HEVC, ProRes® and ProRes RAW. And for the first time, the media engine supports AV1 decoding, enabling power-efficient playback of streaming services to further extend battery life.

M3: Unprecedented performance for the most popular systems

The M3 has 25 billion transistors – 5 billion more than the M2. It has a 10-core GPU with next-generation architecture that is 65 percent faster than the M1 for graphics performance. Games like Myst have incredibly realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. The M3 has an 8-core CPU, with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, making it 35 percent faster than the M1 for CPU performance. And it supports up to 24GB of integrated memory.

M3 Pro: for users who need even more performance

The M3 Pro includes 37 billion transistors and an 18-core GPU, providing extremely fast performance when working on more graphics-intensive tasks. The GPU is up to 40 percent faster than the M1 Pro. Support for integrated memory increases to 36 GB, allowing users to tackle larger projects on the MacBook Pro when they’re on the go. The 12-core CPU design features six performance cores and six efficiency cores, offering single-threaded performance that is up to 30 percent faster than the M1 Pro. Activities like stitching together and manipulating large panoramic photos in Adobe Photoshop are faster than ever with the M3 Pro on the new MacBook Pro.

M3 Max: A tremendous leap in performance for the most demanding pro workloads

The M3 Max increases the transistor count to 92 billion, taking Pro performance to the next level. The 40-core GPU is up to 50 percent faster than the M1 Max, and support for up to 128GB of integrated memory allows AI developers to work even with large Transformer models with billions of parameters. The 16-core CPU has 12 performance cores and four efficiency cores, achieving astonishing performance that is up to 80 percent faster than the M1 Max. And with two ProRes engines, the M3 Max makes video post-production work fast and fluid even on the highest-resolution content, whether using DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro, or Final Cut Pro. The M3 Max is designed for professionals who need the highest performance available in a portable MacBook Pro with industry-leading battery life in a pro laptop.

better for the environment

The power-efficient performance of the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max helps the new MacBook Pro and iMac meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency, and the new MacBook Pro has the longest battery life ever in a Mac – 22 Helps to achieve up to hours. 2 This results in less time to plug in and less energy consumption over its lifetime.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have a net-zero climate impact across the entire business, including the entire manufacturing supply chain and life cycle of every product. This means that every chip in every Mac, from design to manufacturing, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

