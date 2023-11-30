Apple unveils App Store Awards winners, Best Apps and Games of 2023

Cupertino, California, November 30, 2023–(Business Wire)–Apple® today unveiled the winners of the 2023 App Store® Awards, recognizing 14 apps and games that help users unleash their creativity, discover worlds of new adventures, and Enable you to have fun with family and friends. This year’s winners include developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by the App Store’s editorial team for providing meaningful experiences to users and inspiring cultural change. App Store Award winners were selected from nearly 40 finalists for delivering exceptional technical innovation, user experience and design.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “It’s inspiring to see how developers are continually creating incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us.” “This year’s winners represent developers’ limitless potential to bring their vision to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”

This year’s winners demonstrate the scope of creativity, technological innovation and design across the App Store and Apple’s ecosystem. alltrails Nurtures community through comprehensive trail guides and outdoor exploration for all. Pret-A-Makeup Provides a true makeup sketchpad on iPad® for professional artists and casual users, while promoting inclusivity and self-expression. of photometer Machine learning-powered tools make advanced editing tasks streamlined and seamless. Mubi produces exceptional indie films and international documentaries with a human touch, and smartgym Shine on Apple Watch® with an extensive library of exercises, routines, and robust fitness reporting.

In gaming category, Honkai: Star Rail While, takes players through a story filled with complex characters and tactically rich combat on iPhone® lost in the game Invites players to harness a charming, child-like imagination during an epic point-and-click adventure. P’s lie Presents players a masterfully crafted dark fantasy world and Apple Arcade® hello kitty island adventure Offers an extensive gaming world with its main goal to be as sweet as possible: making friends.

2023 App Store Award Winners

Apps

iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails, AllTrails, Inc. From.

ipad app of the year: Pret-a-Makeup, from Pret-a-Template.

mac app of the year: Photomator, from the UAB Pixelmator team.

Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI, MUBI, Inc. From

Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym, from Mateus Abras.

game

iPhone Game of the Year: Honkai: Star Rail from Cognosphere Pte. Ltd.

iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play from Snapbreak Games.

Mac Game of the Year: P’s lie, from NEOWIZ.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, from Sunblink.

Cultural Impact Winner

In addition to recognizing the best apps and games across iPhone, iPad, Mac®, Apple Watch, and Apple TV®, Apple’s App Store editors also selected five Cultural Impact winners, recognized for their ability to drive positive change through apps and games. Recognized for potential. This year’s winners encouraged users to learn and grow in an inclusive and accessible space, contribute towards a more sustainable future, and explore self-reflection and connections between generations.

Pok Pok from pok pok

Designed with inclusivity in mind, Pok Pok is a digital toy room for kids, providing a universal space for preschoolers of all backgrounds and abilities to play, explore, and see the world as one.

Preface from assistiveware

Assistiveware, the accessibility app pioneer for over a decade Preface Augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) is creating devices that help the world communicate in new ways.

too good to go too good to go

too good to go Enables users to reduce food waste by connecting them with restaurants and stores that have a surplus of unsold food at an affordable price.

shell from the humble bundle

shell A blend of meditative puzzles to create a soul-soothing triumph based around the familiar experiences of transformation and connection.

finding hannah From Fein Games GmbH

finding hannah A colorful coming-of-age, hidden object game with inclusive and heartwarming stories that explores the power of healing and self-discovery.

trend of the year

Apps are a reflection of culture, and in 2023, Generative AI captured the collective imagination of users with its developments in real time. Apps began integrating AI in various ways throughout the year. Although many of the features are still in their infancy, they gave users a chance to see the technology firsthand and come to their own conclusions about the benefits and risks. In addition to this year’s App Store Award winners, App Store editors from around the world have highlighted a collection of generative AI apps that exemplify the year’s trend. Read more from App Store editors.

The App Store, launched in 2008, is the world’s most secure and vibrant app marketplace. Currently home to 1.8 million apps and visited by more than 650 million average weekly visitors in 175 countries and territories, the App Store is an engine of global economic growth, expected to facilitate $1.1 trillion in developer billings and sales by 2022. Is. The App Store helps creators, dreamers, and learners of all ages and backgrounds connect with the tools and information they need to build a brighter future and a better world.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms – iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS – deliver seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with critical services, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to creating the best products on Earth and leaving the world better than we found it.

