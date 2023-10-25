Apple TV+ price increases once again

cnn-

Apple is once again increasing the price of its TV+ streaming platform.

The price of a monthly Apple TV+ subscription will now increase from $6.99 to $9.99, which amounts to a total of Up $36 for the year. A year ago, in October 2022, Apple raised the price of Apple TV+ subscriptions from $4.99 to $6.99. The service will still be ad-free, the company said.

According to Apple, this change will be effective immediately for new customers and 30 days later for existing customers on their next renewal date.

Apple’s streaming platform is home to popular shows including “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show” and “Shrinking.”

But this isn’t the only Apple service seeing a price increase. Its gaming platform Apple Arcade increased from $4.99 to $6.99 monthly, And Apple News subscriptions now range from $3 to $12.99. Meanwhile, an Apple One subscription, which bundles all of Apple’s subscription services into one plan, costs $16.95 per month, up from $19.95 for individuals, and $25.95 per month for the Family plan, which is $3 more than the previous plan.

The company said that there has been no change in the price of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ or iCloud+. In a statement to CNN, Apple said the change reflects its continued focus on adding more high-quality content and features.

This news comes just a week after Netflix raised the price of its One-Stream Basic plan in the US to $11.99. (All other plans, including its entry-level, $6.99-per-month ad-supported tier, will remain the same monthly cost).

Eric Abbruzzi, director of ABI Research, said it is not unusual for companies to raise prices, with many citing inflation as the primary reason for the change.

The $10 monthly cost is lower than average for similar services that include 4K video without ads, especially compared to bigger competitors in Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

“Apple service seems to prioritize quality over quantity,” he said. “Many of its TV exclusive programming are multi-award winning. …Subscriber growth projections show it is growing faster than most of the competition.”

Apple’s subscription revenue in the second quarter was $21 billion, increasing 8% from a year earlier. The company does not publish customer numbers for its products such as Apple TV.

Mike Proulx, research director at market research firm Forrester, said that outside of Netflix, most other streaming services have still not reached profitability. That’s because the first battle in the streaming war was about gathering users, thanks to licensing and developing quality content.

“The challenge for streaming services is how to retain and grow their user base amid rising prices and content cost-cutting measures,” Proulx said. “Consumers expect great content at a fair price. It’s all about value – and no streaming service has solved the value equation yet.

