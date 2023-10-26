Apple is significantly increasing the price of Apple TV+, increasing the monthly subscription fee from the current $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month. The cost of the annual plan is going from $69 to $99.

“We are focused on providing the best experiences for our customers by continually adding high-quality entertainment, content and innovative features to our services,” Apple said in a statement. “Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has led the way for streaming services by hitting major milestones in a short time, thanks to its broad selection of award-winning and widely acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. History has been created. ,

The change comes a year after Apple last raised prices for the service from its launch price of $4.99 to $6.99.

Of course, Apple isn’t alone in raising prices. Earlier this month, Netflix raised the prices of its ad-free plans, while Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Discovery+, and Max have all adjusted their prices this year.

However, most of those services kept their ad tiers priced the same, in an effort to encourage users to choose ad-supported options. Ad-supported streaming tiers are increasingly having favorable economics compared to their ad-free counterparts.

However, Apple doesn’t have an ad-supported tier of Apple TV+, which is home to shows like this ted lasso, It’s not yet clear whether the significant price increase will eventually lead to an ad-supported tier of service, although Apple’s streaming product is effectively the last product standing without an ad option.

However, as Apple looks to grow its services business, advertising could become an attractive opportunity. For example, Amazon has made advertising a strategic priority for its video business, and will move all Prime Video users to an advertising tier early next year. Users will be able to pay an additional $3 per month to choose the ad-free option.

Apple is also raising the price of its Apple One bundle accordingly, it revealed on Wednesday. The Apple One includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and cloud storage, along with other options that add services like Apple News. Apple News and Apple Arcade prices are also increasing to $12.99 (up from $9.99) and $6.99 (up from $4.99), respectively.

Apple said in a statement that it has “tripled” the number of titles available for Apple Arcade since its launch, and has added more than 100 new publishers to Apple News, while also adding features like puzzles.

