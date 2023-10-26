Apple TV+ and other services get a huge price hike

The cost of watching Apple TV+ series and movies has increased by 40%. Monthly subscription is now $9.99.

The price of Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple One also increased. But the cost of other services like Apple Music remains the same.

Significant increase in cost of Apple TV+

Apple makes more than just iPhones, Macs, and iPads. It also provides services, and these accounted for 22% of the company’s total revenue in 2022. But it seems Cupertino wants more as it increased the cost of several of these on Wednesday.

Previously, the Apple TV+ video streaming service was $6.99 per month. But Apple now says, “Monthly subscription is only $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.”

This is for commercial-free viewing of series and movies offered by Apple. It has a growing collection of mostly original content, though its catalog can’t come close to matching what’s available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Disney+.

But some of these other streaming services have also recently increased their subscription fees, so Apple’s service is more affordable. Netflix’s standard plan costs $15.49 per month, the ad-free Disney+ subscription recently dropped to $13.99 per month, and the Hulu ad-free subscription is $17.99 per month.

The price of Apple TV+ was last increased a year ago, in October 2022. Before that increase, the service was just $4.99 per month, half its new price.

Apple Arcade and Apple News+ are also more expensive

The Apple Arcade gaming service costs $4.99 per month since its launch in 2019. but not anymore. According to Apple, a subscription is now $6.99 per month. This is a jump of 40%.

It gives customers access to over 200 games that can be played on iPhone and iPad, and many can also be enjoyed on Mac and Apple TV devices.

And the price of the Apple News+ service has also increased from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month. This is an increase of 30%.

Apple One also hit by price hike

Apple One bundles several services together into a single subscription, so it’s not surprising that its fees also increased on Wednesday. According to Apple, an Individual plan is now $19.95 per month, a Family plan is $25.95 per month and a Premier plan is $37.95.

Previously, the monthly subscription fee was $16.95 for the Individual plan, $22.95 for the Family plan, and $32.95 for the Premier plan.

