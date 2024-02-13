Apple to top up iPhone 16 series with affordable ‘SE’ model featuring Dynamic Island: Report – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to deliver iPhone 16 Boost sales by merging “SE” models. Essentially, Cupertino could launch iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 SE Plus models aimed at the budget-conscious buyer.

What happened: According to industry tipster Majin Boo, Apple is rumored to have dropped the separate iPhone SE branding and merged it with regular numbered iPhone models.

So far, Apple has kept the “SE” models aside – it has launched three models so far, with the most recent launching in 2022.

However, the new rumor suggests that Apple may merge them with regular-numbered iPhones, which would also help it boost its sales numbers.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in September.

According to Boo, both the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE may feature Dynamic Island, but details may change as the launch is still a long time away.

The tipster said that Apple may increase the display refresh rate of the base iPhone 16 model from the current 60Hz to 120Hz to differentiate the regular non-SE models.

The tipster notes that it’s possible we could see this happen with the iPhone 17 series, so take it with a pinch of salt for now.

why it matters: Apple emerges as world’s top smartphone maker by end of 2023 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Reign of 13 years.

iPhone 15 The series has also helped Apple increase its market share in the US to 64% alphabet inc Google Google Google Android-powered Smartphones.

Apple has emerged as the undisputed king in the premium smartphone segment, with 71% share in the category. Globally, iPhones took seven out of 10 spots on the list of most shipped smartphones in 2023, which shows how influential Apple is despite the relatively high prices of iPhones.

The addition of the cheaper “SE” branded iPhone could boost Apple’s sales even more.

