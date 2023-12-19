New York CNN –

Apple plans to stop selling some versions of the Apple Watch in the United States this week in a bid to move ahead of one of the most significant patent disputes in years.

The company confirmed to CNN that it will no longer sell its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting Thursday on Apple.com and at retail locations after December 24.

The decision to discontinue one of its most popular products comes following an ongoing dispute with medical device manufacturer Masimo over a blood oxygen facility. Apple has regularly marketed its smartwatches as a life-saving device, which has helped launch the Apple Watch into the stratosphere, making it the most popular watch sold worldwide. But its clash with Massimo threatens to weaken it.

In October, the US International Trade Commission ruled that Apple was infringing on Masimo’s pulse oximeter patent, which uses light-based technology to read blood oxygen levels. President Biden has 60 days to review the decision before the restrictions go into effect.

“Although the review period does not end until December 25, Apple is already taking steps to comply with the decision,” the company said in a statement.

It added: “Apple strongly disagrees with this order and is pursuing a number of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch remains available to customers.”

The company said, if the order stands, it will “continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as quickly as possible.”

Other models will remain available for purchase, but the import ban will affect the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, and all Apple Watch Ultra models imported after the end of the upcoming review period. However, according to Apple, this will not affect the sales of Apple Watch SE.

Apple launched its Series 9 phone in September. It has a custom S9 chip for faster processing and enables hand gestures to control the watch, thanks to an advanced neural engine that processes data from sensors and machine learning.

Apple said it firmly believes the ITC’s findings are wrong and should be overturned. It also plans to take the decision to the Federal Circuit.

Furthermore, Apple said this has presented evidence showing how the ban would negatively impact health care, scientific and medical research, and Apple Watch users who rely on ECG, blood oxygen and other health-related features.

Masimo CEO Joe Kiani told CNN that he believes the decision to stop selling the devices is the latest defense in the ongoing patent battle.

“This is a deliberate violation,” Kiani said, calling halting the sale a pressure tactic on Biden.

Apple has not attempted to resolve the matter with Massimo but Kiani said he is open to it.

Companies are embroiled in long-running disputes. In October 2022, Apple filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Masimo, claiming that the company copied Apple Watch’s patented Apple Watch features in its Masimo M1 medical smartwatch.

David McQueen, a director ABI Research said the decision to leave the watches available for purchase in stores until December 24 would help cushion the financial impact of the standstill shock, leaving shoppers just days to buy the devices before Christmas.

He added, “Although Apple is the leading player in the sector with about 24% market share, it may not really impact its business too much if it can boost sales in these last few days, assuming That there is available stock,” he said. “It may be able to get through the holiday season without having too much of an impact on sales.”

Apple will sell 49 million smartwatches in 2022 and about 26.7 million smartwatches in the first 9 months of 2023.

“It will be interesting to see how long the dispute will last, or when Apple will open its wallet and lift the ban,” he said.

