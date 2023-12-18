Apple to recall Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 this week due to ITC ban

After 3pm ET on December 21st, you won’t be able to buy the Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2. The last date for pickup or delivery of these models from Apple’s retail stores is December 24. The reason? The company says it is retrospectively complying with the ITC import ban following a patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo over its SpO2 sensor.

This news was first reported by 9to5MacAnd Apple confirmed this news the verge, The ban only affects the flagship Series 9 and Ultra 2 models. Since the Apple Watch SE doesn’t have a SpO2 sensor, it remains unaffected. Previous models of Apple Watch with blood oxygen sensors will also not be affected. The ITC ban will only impact sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 within the US – the watches will still be available for sale overseas.

The patent dispute between Apple and Masimo has been a thorny one over the years. Masimo is best known for its pulse oximeter. Massimo filed two separate cases – one in the US District Court in the Central District of California and the other with the ITC – claiming that Apple infringed its pulse oximetry technology. This particular import ban is a result of the latter.

In a statement given to both 9to5Mac And the vergeApple spokesperson Nikki Rothberg says it “strongly disagrees” with the order and is “pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that the Apple Watch remains available to customers.”

Right now, it is not clear whether the ITC import ban will remain in place or not. It is currently going through a presidential review period, and President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to veto the ban. However, presidential vetoes are uncommon, although Apple has benefited from them in the past. In 2013, former President Barack Obama vetoed the ITC import ban on the iPhone 4 and some iPad models. That said, Biden decided to uphold another ITC ruling that would have banned imports of Apple Watches over the EKG feature. The presidential review period ends on December 25, so we’ll have to see if things change between now and then.

“If the order is upheld, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as quickly as possible,” Rothberg says. This will likely include an appeal to the Federal Circuit.

Source: www.theverge.com