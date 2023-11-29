Apple to end Goldman Sachs credit card deal

Citing sources familiar with the deal, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday that Apple will end its credit card program with Goldman Sachs in the next 12-15 months.

Apple launched the Goldman-backed card in 2019 to consumer fanfare, along with an attractive ad campaign promising a credit card from the bank where almost any Apple customer could get credit.

The deal’s failure is a major blow to Goldman, which has invested heavily in recent years in efforts to break into the consumer lending industry.

This is a big change from last October’s news, when Goldman announced that its Apple partnership would last until at least 2029.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Goldman was overwhelmed by the size of the consumer credit partnership, and discussed handing over the program to American Express and other contenders as it struggled to muster the necessary customer service and back-end resources. Was doing.

Consumer credit investments now appear to have failed for Goldman, with the company shutting down its General Motors-partnered credit card earlier this month.

The company, which has lost $3 billion on consumer banking since 2020, announced in January that most of the money was set aside to cover consumer loans.

“I think it became clear to us in early 2022 that we were doing too much, it was hurting our execution,” Goldman Chairman and CEO David Solomon said in a call with analysts in January. “

For Apple, the end of the partnership could hinder growing service revenue, a key area for the company as product sales continue to decline over time. According to the latest quarterly report, product sales declined by one percent last year, as service revenue increased by 16 percent over the same period.

Apple is expected to pursue a credit deal with a new banking partner, although it is unclear which of the company’s partners will be successful in striking a deal.

