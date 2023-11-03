Apple tells EU regulators it has three browsers, all called Safari

article hero image

In one of its attempts to avoid exceeding user limits and comply with the EU Digital Markets Act, Apple has tried to claim that it has three different Safari browsers.

This ploy did not work, it has been rejected by the EU and was never likely to succeed. It doesn’t because the entire Digital Markets Act was actually created specifically to target big tech companies like Apple.

These firms are described as “gatekeepers” under the EU law, which came into force on November 1, 2022 and comes into force on May 2, 2023. Among other considerations, a company is labeled a gatekeeper if it has more than 45 million active users monthly in Europe, and at least 75 billion euros ($80 billion) in market capitalization.

As seen for the first time register, Apple was declared the gatekeeper in its Core Platform Services (CPS). They are Apple’s operating system, its App Store, and the Safari web browser.

During a series of exchanges with the EU, Apple tried to object to the claim that it exerts gatekeeper status over web browsers. According to the EU’s newly-published decision, “Apple disagrees with the preliminary approach set out in the Commission’s letter of 25 July 2023 that the Safari web browser should be treated as a single web browser CPS.”

The report further stated, “In response to that letter, Apple reiterated its position that each of its Safari web browsers constitutes a separate CPS.” “Furthermore, Apple believes that it meets the threshold set out in Article 3(2) of Regulation (EU) 2022/1925 with respect to Safari on iOS only.”

The European Commission’s report on its deliberations on this issue is three pages long, but of over a thousand words of argument, only four are really important. Rejecting Apple’s argument, the EU cited the company’s own advertisement, which states – “Same Safari. Different device.”

five different OS

Apple tried the same argument on its various operating systems, but there it was on more solid ground. According to the EU report, Apple said it “offers five different operating systems,” and “only iOS completes it.” [DMA] Threshold.”

Only Apple’s iOS falls within the DMA’s definition of a gatekeeper operating system

Those operating systems are of course iOS for iPhone, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apple argues that each OS is built “specifically to operate the corresponding device”.

“Apple believes that the extent to which its operating system is tailored to a specific device and Apple’s hardware differentiates Apple from other providers such as Google,” it continues, “whose operating system is based on Android.” Designed to support both smartphones and tablets and to work on devices from many original equipment manufacturers.”

The iPhone and iPad used to run the same operating system, but the EU report says that “as of 2019, [Apple] Different operating systems are being offered for each device.” Apple itself stated that the iPad can run iPhone apps, but “Apple’s submission suggests that ‘Compatibility Mode’ provides a significantly inferior experience.” ‘

As a result, the EU accepted Apple’s argument regarding five different operating systems. So it accepted the company’s position that only iOS qualifies as a gatekeeper.

iMessage

The same EU report also ends the ongoing dispute between Apple and regulators over messaging, not in Apple’s favor.

After originally confirming that the message qualified under the DMA limit, Apple later reversed its position and argued that it did not. In September 2023, it was reported that both Apple’s Messages and Microsoft’s Bing had been removed from the legislation while further consideration was being conducted.

EU says the fact that Apple doesn’t charge separately for iMessages isn’t enough to exclude it from the rules

“According to Apple, iMessage is not a fee-based service and Apple does not monetize it through the sale of hardware devices or the processing of personal data,” the report said. “Specifically, Apple argues that there is no direct connection between pricing and the purchase of hardware devices and the use of iMessage.”

Apple’s main argument is that it does not make money from messages and that fact alone means it does not meet the definition of DMA for gatekeeper status.

However, the EU notes that the definition actually refers to “services which are ‘normally provided for remuneration.’”

Apple must be fully aware of that definition because in its case it even sniffily notes that “the fact that other messaging services are offered for remuneration is irrelevant to the eligibility of iMessage.”

Unfortunately for Apple, the DMA definition is based on one set by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which has interpreted the concept of remuneration “broadly, to include not only direct payment for service, but also other forms of indirect remuneration.” , such as through the sale of associated equipment.”

So if a user wants to use iMessage, he or she will have to purchase an iPhone.

“Therefore, Apple receives remuneration through the sale of Apple devices not only for the hardware, but also for Apple’s software applications, including the iMessage service,” the report said. “In this regard, and even if it is not decisive for the perception of remuneration whether a service plays a minor or major role in the marketing of hardware devices, iMessage is an important element of the expansion of Apple’s ecosystem, which by the same token , Hardware included.”

The EU concluded that Apple’s messaging service qualified as gatekeeping.

what happens next

It is unclear whether Apple has any further opportunities to appeal, which would delay it further in complying with the Digital Markets Act.

Assuming Apple does eventually have to comply, the most visible impact will be that the EU would require Messages – and the App Store – to be opened up to third-party alternatives.

Gatekeeper firms that fail to comply with DMA requirements within six months will face investigation. They could then potentially see “behavioral or structural measures” applied to them.

Ultimately, that enforcement could lead to Apple, or other non-compliant companies, being fined up to 10% of their worldwide turnover. Sometimes, it seems as if Apple and other Big Tech companies have found it more cost-effective to simply pay the fine, but repeat DMA violators can be fined up to 20% of turnover.

Source: appleinsider.com