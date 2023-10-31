Apple takes aim at AI and gaming with turbocharged M3 chips and new Macs

Apple launches MacBook Pros with M3 chips in a new color called Space Black Apple

As demand remained high following years of record sales and supply chain constraints, computing vendors found themselves on the offensive. The past several financial quarters have been tough for computing manufacturers, with many technology vendors experiencing double digit declines of 20 percent or more. Despite weak sales, market leaders continue to invest in innovation as demands for software and gaming performance drive the need for more efficient and performant architectures.

Intel has long dominated the PC chip market. Apple recently broke ranks in 2021 when it introduced its M series silicon. The announcement of an Apple-specific chip architecture based on ARM fundamentally changed the way consumers and enterprises viewed Mac performance and put many computing vendors on the offensive. At that time, it combined the CPU, GPU, and RAM into a single chip. This strategy deepened Apple’s full-stack vertical integration strategy, which controls everything from hardware to software to create differentiation. Apple’s original marketing focused on describing an architecture and design that enabled performance, power efficiency, and security. Today, it continues to improve the number of cores and performance per watt.

The company announced a series of M3 chips.

Apple says the combination of its integrated memory architecture, Neural Engine, Media Engine and new family of 3-nanometer chips allows it to deliver better performance than Intel silicon and its previous generation M1 and M2 chips. Highlights of the products include:

advanced gpu

The most significant advances have been in GPUs. The M3 family of chips introduces a next-generation GPU microarchitecture that enables a feature called dynamic caching. The traditional way that a GPU handles caching of local memory is to assign the same amount of memory to all processes at compile time. The GPU reserves memory that is never used because it was allocated inefficiently. Instead of having the software set aside a fixed amount of local GPU memory, dynamic caching allows the system to distribute memory based on what the compiler needs to accomplish the task at that time. Other GPU advances include new rendering features like hardware-accelerated mesh shading to bring greater capacity and efficiency to geometry processing while enabling more visually complex scenes. Dynamic caching dramatically increases the average utilization of the GPU to increase the performance of the most demanding applications and games.

The new GPU architecture will also bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the Mac. NVIDIA has discussed hardware ray tracing for some time. For those unfamiliar with ray tracing, it is a rendering technique that produces photorealistic graphics with realistic lighting and shadow structures. This helps to accurately simulate how light interacts with objects, including the level of light reflection, refraction or absorption. The combination of hardware-accelerated ray tracing and the new graphics architecture allows the new MacBook Pros to deliver up to 2.5x faster rendering performance than the M1 family. When comparing the GPU to the latest 12-core PC laptop chip, Apple said it delivers similar performance at one-fifth the power.

More performant and efficient CPU

The new architecture delivers tremendous performance per watt. The performance of the CPU cores is up to 30% faster than the M1 family, while its efficiency cores take an even bigger leap to be up to 50% faster. The architecture can provide multi-threaded CPU performance similar to M1 with half the power, and GPUs can provide similar performance at approximately half the power. According to Apple’s claims, its Macs will deliver similar CPU performance using one-fourth the power of the latest 12-core PC laptop chips. Everyone loves to outdo Intel, but they still hold the majority of device leads and the Intel team is working tirelessly to close the performance gap. It will be interesting to see what design wins and performance features will be announced at CES, but Apple has certainly risen to the challenge.

A 3-nanometer architecture

Apple’s latest chips pack more capacity into a smaller size. It uses a 3-nanometer manufacturing process to pack billions more transistors into the same or smaller die size than the 5 and 7-nanometer processes. The M3 chip has 5 billion more transistors than the M2 chip in a smaller footprint, allowing Apple to create new capabilities and functionality, such as changes to GPU performance.

A faster and more efficient neural engine

With an advanced Media Engine for hardware acceleration of the most popular video codecs, the Neural Engine is up to 60% faster than the M1 family. It now supports AVI1, which enables power-efficient playback of streaming videos from services like YouTube, Netflix, and others. When Apple announced its silicon three years ago, it combined neural engineering with CPU and GPU accelerators. Meanwhile, unified memory architecture provides an advantage in AI because the transformer models that people use for AI require tremendous memory. The unified memory model lets you use Transformer models with billions of parameters on your MacBook Pro.

Scary Fast Meets MacBook Pro and iMac Platforms

As widely rumored, we saw a refresh of the MacBook Pro models with 14-inch or 16-inch screens and a range of M3 chips. Each Apple M series chip supports different user needs for different MacBook Pro models. For example, the M3 offers an 8-core CPU, a next-generation 10-core GPU, and up to 65% faster performance. The M3 Pro expands on that design, offering a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, and it’s 40% faster than the M1 Pro. Meanwhile, the M3 Max offers a 16-core CPU, a 40-core GPU, and 128 gigabytes of integrated memory for the most demanding workloads. An M3 Max machine will allow AI developers to work even with large Transformer models with billions of parameters.

All MacBooks offer up to 22 hours of battery life. Apple claims the new MacBook Pros are up to 11 times faster than the fastest Intel-based models. With the new chips, Macs will be highly responsive and energy efficient, eliminating fan noise for most workflows. For those more interested in the media aspects of the products, Apple’s MacBook comes with a 1080P FaceTime camera, a six-speaker sound system, a Magic Keyboard, and a Liquid Retina XDR with 1000 nits and 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. Comes with display. , SDR content will now be displayed at up to 600 nits, which is 20% brighter than before.

Apple introduced a new color called Space Black, which offers a dark aluminum finish that uses an anodization seal to significantly reduce the appearance of fingerprints. From a sustainability standpoint, all MacBook Pro enclosures use a custom alloy made from 100% recycled aluminum, which is incredibly durable. Features like dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing are available across the entire MacBook family.

From a product perspective, Apple announced:

14-inch MacBook Pro, Sporting the M3 chip, it has an advanced thermal system that allows you to maintain up to 60% faster performance compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. The superior performance makes it suitable for demanding content workflows, such as creating complex 3D models or viewing and interacting with large medical images and surgical AR in stunning detail on XDR displays. Hardware-accelerated ray tracing provides gameplay with incredibly realistic lighting and shadows. For example, render performance in Final Cut Pro is 7.4 times faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7, and up to 60 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.

14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro The chip delivers up to 40% faster performance than the 16-inch model with M1. It adds more integrated memory for users with demanding workflows like coders, creative professionals, and researchers. Apple says it is suitable for manipulating huge panoramic photos in applications like Photoshop and working on large and complex data models like MATLAB. These MacBooks offer developers more intuitive compilation and testing of millions of lines of code.

The chip delivers up to 40% faster performance than the 16-inch model with M1. It adds more integrated memory for users with demanding workflows like coders, creative professionals, and researchers. Apple says it is suitable for manipulating huge panoramic photos in applications like Photoshop and working on large and complex data models like MATLAB. These MacBooks offer developers more intuitive compilation and testing of millions of lines of code. MacBook Pro with M3 Max Targets users with the most complex workflows, such as AI developers, 3D artists, and video professionals. Its performance is 2.5 times faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max. The GPU architecture makes the laptop suitable for modeling and rendering of complex 3D content and video post-production work on high-resolution content and apps like Davinci Resolve Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro. MacBook Pro with M3 Max supports up to 128 gigabytes of integrated memory, enabling creators to easily work on large and complex projects with multiple pro apps and plugins like Substance 3D.

Targets users with the most complex workflows, such as AI developers, 3D artists, and video professionals. Its performance is 2.5 times faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max. The GPU architecture makes the laptop suitable for modeling and rendering of complex 3D content and video post-production work on high-resolution content and apps like Davinci Resolve Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro. MacBook Pro with M3 Max supports up to 128 gigabytes of integrated memory, enabling creators to easily work on large and complex projects with multiple pro apps and plugins like Substance 3D. For a more consumer-oriented audience, 24-inch iMac Also received a fresh one. It was launched in 2021 with M1 chip. The iMac will skip the M2 altogether and go straight to the new M3 chip, which will deliver a significant performance boost.

One notable change was the price of the base 14-inch MacBook Pro model, which started at $1,999. The new M3 model now starts at $1599. The 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro and Max will still start at $2,499.

How much speed and performance do you need?

Many may be wondering whether the specifications are superfluous. depends on. If you are a gamer, you are constantly looking for a computer that increases the realism and performance of the games. On the enterprise side, more companies want machines designed to run AI models and performance-intensive AI-enabled software. If you’re an average consumer, you won’t need the performance of the M3 series. However, one thing is certain for any buyer. There is an almost insatiable demand for high-performance architectures in the latest applications, games and media, which means that one can buy one of these machines without fear that the hardware will become useless in the next two years. The 24-inch iMac also offers a significant performance upgrade for individuals interested in an all-in-one. The iMac update with the M3 series allows Apple to take advantage of the holiday season for consumer purchases. The Pro Line has also been announced within a window that supports 2024 budget planning for corporate buyers.

Apple has always tried to capture the top tier of the market. These announcements are no exception. That’s why you saw Dell and NVIDIA introduce new hardware designed with AI inference workloads in mind. The Apple tagline stated “Scary Fast”, which Apple delivered. If you’re a consumer running older versions of Intel-based Macs, an older Windows PC, or a creator looking for the latest technology, these products offer a significant upgrade.