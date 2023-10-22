Apple supplier Foxconn subjected to tax inspection by Chinese authorities

BANGKOK (AP) — Foxconn, a Fortune 500 company best known globally for making the Apple iPhone, was recently searched by Chinese tax authorities, state media reported Sunday.

Foxconn, a Taiwanese-headquartered company officially registered as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., had its offices searched by tax authorities in Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, according to a report in the Chinese state-owned Global Times newspaper.

The Ministry of Natural Resources also inspected Foxconn offices in Henan and Hubei provinces, where the company has major factories. Foxconn employs millions of workers across China.

The report did not provide further details about the searches, including when they occurred or what was found.

However, the report quoted an expert as saying that “while Taiwan-funded enterprises, including Foxconn, are sharing the dividends from development and making remarkable progress in the mainland, they must also shoulder similar social responsibilities and “Must play a positive role in promoting peaceful.” Development of cross-Strait relations.

Tension between China and Taiwan has increased significantly in recent years. China claims the democratically self-ruled island of Taiwan as part of its territory. The two sides separated after a civil war in 1949 and have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars of trade and investment.

The Chinese Communist Party regularly flies fighter planes and bombers near Taiwan to enforce its stance that the island is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Tensions have sometimes spilled over into the economic sphere as well. In recent years, China has banned imports of pineapples, grouper fish and other agricultural products from Taiwan.

However, it has largely avoided targeting Taiwanese companies operating on the mainland.

Foxconn does most of its manufacturing in China. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Company founder Terry Gou announced in August that he would run as a candidate in Taiwan’s presidential election, which will be held early next year. He then resigned from his seat on Foxconn’s board. Gou is seen as a China-friendly candidate whose politics are mostly aligned with the Kuomintang, the island’s current opposition party.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com