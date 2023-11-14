Apple supplier Foxconn reports surprise 11% rise in third-quarter profit

On Tuesday, Foxconn reported third-quarter profit rose 11.27% from a year earlier, better than analysts’ expectations despite the ongoing slowdown in consumer electronics.

The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, Hon Hai Technology Group assembles consumer products such as Apple’s iPhone.

The Taiwanese firm reported operating revenue fell 11.64% from a year earlier to NT$1.543 trillion, while net income rose 11.27% from a year earlier to NT$43.13 billion, better than analysts’ expectations.

Hon Hai Group’s headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, 15 July 2021.

Seng Shaw Yee | Nurfoto | getty images

Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai, reported Tuesday that third-quarter profit rose 11.27% from a year earlier, beating analysts’ expectations despite the ongoing slowdown in consumer electronics. is better.

Here are Foxconn’s results for the quarter ending in September versus the LSEG consensus estimate:

Income: $1.543 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($47.71 billion), vs. NT$1.559 trillion expected

$1.543 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($47.71 billion), vs. NT$1.559 trillion expected Net income: NT$43.12 billion, versus NT$35.078 billion expected

The Taiwanese firm reported operating revenue fell 11.64% from a year earlier to NT$1.543 trillion, while net income rose 11.27% from a year earlier to NT$43.13 billion, better than analysts’ expectations. Foxconn reported a net profit of NT$38.75 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Hon Hai Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, assembles consumer products such as Apple’s iPhones.

Data compiled by Counterpoint Research showed that global smartphone sales volumes increased 2% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, despite an 8% decline year-on-year – the lowest third quarter volume in a decade. level and is the ninth consecutive quarter. Enter the decline.

Sell-through refers to when a consumer purchases an item directly from a retailer.

“The year-over-year volume decline was largely due to a slower than expected recovery in consumer demand. But the market’s quarter-on-quarter growth, particularly new iPhone sales, was down by a full week.” “Despite the positive performance in September, there is a possibility of “There are signs of positive news ahead,” Counterpoint Research said in a report on Oct. 17. Apple’s iPhone 15 series was launched on September 22.

Research firm Canalys said last week that the global smartphone market is witnessing a decline. According to Canalys data, the market saw a decline of just 1% in the third quarter of 2023.

“Driven by regional improvements and demand for new product upgrades, the smartphone market recorded double-digit sequential growth in the third quarter ahead of the sales season,” Canalys said on Oct. 17.

“New launches from Huawei and Apple have energized the market this quarter, accelerating the renewal of flagship series from many other vendors,” said Canalys analyst Amber Liu. He said Huawei’s latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, launched in September is attracting “enthusiastic” demand. Mainland China.

“Meanwhile, Apple is enhancing its new iPhone 15 series with better performance and features to keep up with demand,” Liu said.

The ongoing electronics recession has hit the global smartphone market hard.

Demand for electronic goods such as smartphones has slowed dramatically due to widespread global uncertainties. Amid rising inflation rates, consumers are cutting back on purchases of consumer appliances.

Foxconn said in its earnings report that it expects monetary policies, inflation, geopolitics and macroeconomics to affect its business in 2024.

In August, the government of the Indian state of Karnataka said Foxconn would invest more than $600 million to build a phone production project and a separate semiconductor equipment facility.

India’s share in Hon Hai’s manufacturing could be 20% to 30%, “similar to China,” Chairman and CEO Yang Liu told CNBC last month.

In October, Chinese state media Global Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that several offices of Hon Hai’s subsidiaries across China were subjected to tax audits and on-site land use investigations.

Source: www.cnbc.com