Apple stops selling latest Apple Watch after losing patent case

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular Apple Watch to online US customers starting December 21, 2023.



Matthias Schrader/AP

hide caption

toggle caption

Matthias Schrader/AP

Matthias Schrader/AP

Apple will remove two of its latest smartphone watches from store shelves after losing a patent dispute this week over whether it illegally copied another company’s technology.

Apple said on Monday it will stop selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch after medical technology company Masimo alleged that Apple infringed its patent for a blood oxygen sensor that detects someone’s pulse. Can read. Apple has repeatedly denied the allegation.

The affected Apple Watches will not be available for online purchase starting Thursday and will be removed from retail stores on Christmas Eve.

In October, the US International Trade Commission ruled that some Apple Watches infringed Masimo’s patent for the blood oxygen feature, which Apple has included in most of its smartphone watches since 2020.

The Commission issued an import ban on watches that contain the technology that was scheduled to take effect on December 26, but Apple quickly took action on the deadline.

Apple Watches already purchased with the blood oxygen feature are not affected by the order.

The commission, which advises the White House and Congress on matters including intellectual property disputes, is overseen by the President. Apple is fighting the commission’s decision and asking the Biden administration to reverse it. The White House has until Christmas Day to act on the decision.

Massimo, a publicly traded company based in Irvine, California, that sells patient monitoring devices to hospitals, saw Apple’s decision to stop selling the watch as a vindication.

“The decision to exclude certain foreign-made models of the Apple Watch shows that even the most powerful company in the world must follow the law,” a Masimo spokesperson said in a statement to NPR.

Gene Munster, a longtime Apple analyst, said the removal of new watches from retail stores in the final stages of the holiday shopping season is unfortunate timing for the company, but he expects “at most a partial” impact on sales.

“The vast majority of people who wanted to buy a watch as a holiday gift have already done so,” Munster said. “The biggest question I have is, ‘What will be the duration of this?’ ,

The White House could overrule the commission’s decision, which Munster said Apple is likely counting on. This would help explain why Apple did not reach a licensing agreement with Masimo and instead allowed the dispute to drag on for months.

“Apple is the gold standard when it comes to American innovation, and I think they’re hoping the Biden administration will recognize that and agree with them to turn it around,” he said. “Apple likes to play roughshod with other companies, and sometimes it helps them reach more favorable deals on things like licensing.”

An Apple spokesperson confirmed the sales halt but declined to comment further.

According to court documents, Massimo held meetings with Apple in 2013 about using the medical technology company’s devices in Apple products, but negotiations broke down.

Later, Apple hired two Masimo executives and key engineers away from the company.

Massimo claims in legal filings that Apple defrauded employees into illegally copying its technology.

Apple has denied that it infringed any Masimo patents, saying Apple consulted with several medical technology companies before coming up with its version of the blood oxygen device.

In May, the patent battle upset a jury that could not reach a unanimous verdict on the question of whether Apple stole the idea for its blood oxygen feature from Massimo.

While Massimo could not put its case before a jury, the trial revealed that Apple discussed the idea of ​​acquiring Massimo at one point before ultimately deciding against it.

The International Trade Commission’s decision, which is separate from the case that went before a jury, is being challenged by Apple. The company said it would “take all measures” to resume sales of the affected watches in the US.

Source: www.npr.org