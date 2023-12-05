Apple stock soared. It is again on track to close with a $3 trillion market cap.

Apple’s stock was surging and was on track to close Tuesday with a market capitalization above $3 trillion.

Apple was on pace to close Tuesday at or above the $3 trillion market cap for the first time since Aug. 3, according to Dow Jones Markets data. For the first time, Apple closed with such a high market cap on June 30.

Shares of the iPhone’s parent company rose 2% to $193.18, which would be the stock’s highest close since Aug. 1. The stock, which was the best performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday, would need to close at $192.89 to reach $3. Trillion milestone.

Recent comments from BofA Securities analyst Vamsi Mohan could help lift shares on Tuesday. Mohan, who rates the stock neutral with a $208 price target, wrote in a research note that Apple’s App Store revenue is up nearly 11% year to date in the fiscal first quarter, according to SensorTower data.

“For the month of November, App Store revenue in China increased 8% year-over-year after growing 10% year-over-year in October,” Mohan said. “Given September media reports about iPhone bans at government locations in China, the strong App Store data for September, October and November is promising for Apple.”

Despite this positive data, Mohan maintains his Neutral rating on the stock as he says the positive catalysts of new product introductions and stable iPhones are potentially offset by weak consumer spending.

Write to Angela Palumbo at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com