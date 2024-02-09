Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL): 2 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $250

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) The stock is really struggling to reach a new all-time high. Of course, Apple appears to have moved ahead of its peers in the Magnificent Seven, but there are catalysts in place that could help power a long-awaited rally, perhaps to a Street-high price target of $250 per share.

In fact, Apple’s stock seems to be becoming a battleground between bulls and bears, especially recently. The slowdown would point to weak growth and stagnation in iPhone demand in the Chinese market. Meanwhile, bulls have a strong argument that the high-margin services segment continues to grow and emerging products could easily push the growth rate much higher.

Personally, I’m siding with the bull camp. Although the bearish arguments are quite solid, I believe they are very backward looking. Of course, iPhone 15 Pro Max sales might have been much better if the Chinese economy wasn’t in a deep recession. And the recent drama revolving around Apple Watches being pulled from shelves has taken a subtle hit at the wearable segment.

Apple Vision Pro will be a big deal in the future

While the recent quarter wasn’t bad, it certainly didn’t leave much to be desired. Still, with the Vision Pro selling quite well, look for new spatial computing devices to become a larger portion of Apple’s revenue share each year.

Although the Vision Pro probably won’t surpass iPhone sales in the next three to five years, I think it could give the Mac segment a good run for its money. This is especially true if Apple’s innovators can reduce the device’s size and power requirements (a smaller form factor with no separate battery would certainly help the device become more than just a “niche product”).

Although it will take time for Vision Pro sales to take off, I believe progress on the software side could act as a driver on the share price in the near-to-medium term. We’re likely more than a year away from the next version of Apple’s spatial computer. However, 2024 may see some significant software improvements (especially when it comes to AI).

Whether we’re talking about a more sophisticated update to VisionOS (the Vision Pro’s operating system) or an increasing number of apps (maybe some of them will be so-called “killer” apps?), the excitement around the product has potential. Grow exponentially from here.

In the meantime, I think Vision Pro’s App Store library (there were 600 apps on the first day of release) is looking pretty strong. As more developers have access to VisionOS tools, I’d expect the number of apps and games to grow by the end of the year. This alone could make Vision Pro a big driver of the stock as investors expect higher sales in the future in response to the rapidly growing software ecosystem.

WWDC 2024 could be the much-awaited AI reveal

Following the release of Apple’s latest results, CEO Tim Cook teased analysts by hinting that generic AI products will arrive later in the year. It’s no secret that Apple is investing “immense time and effort” (according to Tim Cook) in AI integration. And although it would have been nice to get some more specific information from Cook, such as a specific date and features, I believe the AI ​​premium that many Magnificent Seven shares now hold will be commanded by Apple when its new AI The innovations will be unveiled eventually.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that iOS 18 (the next update to the iPhone’s operating system that could be the highlight of this year’s WWDC) could offer the “biggest” update in its history, in part due to Thanks to AI. We can only speculate at this point, but I think he’s right on the money. More details on the update could go a long way in taking the stock above $200, perhaps toward the $250 Street-high target currently held by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Ives sees Vision Pro as Apple’s “first big push” into the field of AI. If he’s right, other Wall Street analysts could compete to upgrade their targets at prices in line with (or perhaps even higher than) Ives’s.

Undoubtedly, ChatGPIT-like Siri updates and a potential AI App Store could propel Apple stock from an AI underdog to one of the top contenders, maybe even a leader. It is especially likely that a large portion of Apple’s “golden” installed base will actively use such technologies if they are featured as part of iOS 18.

According to analysts, is AAPL stock worth buying?

On TipRanks, AAPL stock ranks as a Moderate Buy. Of the 26 analyst ratings, 17 recommend buy, eight recommend hold and one recommends sell. The average AAPL stock price target is $208.07, suggesting an upside potential of 10.5%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $158.00 per share to a high of $250.00 per share.

Bottom-line

It’s easy to get less bullish on Apple stock as the iPhone maker’s sales growth and shares stall. That said, if you look at Apple’s near-term future, it’s clear that selling AAPL stock right here could prove to be a mistake, especially if Ives’ predictions come true.

For now, I’ll look at WWDC 2024 and the Vision Pro news as potential catalysts that will help lift shares in the year ahead. Could 2024 be Apple’s year of AI? I think it could be.

Source: finance.yahoo.com