Apple stock fell last week, analysts say this is the perfect opportunity to buy

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the world’s largest company by market cap, is expected to see a slowdown in sales in the near future as the world prepares for an economic recession. The stock has fallen 45 basis points over the past five days, reflecting jitters among investors about the company’s near-term prospects.

The company’s revenue has declined for four consecutive quarters through September 30, marking its longest sales slump in two decades since 2001. Growing headwinds from China have been one of the key drivers behind Apple’s sales decline, as the Greater China region – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan – accounts for 18% of the tech giant’s revenue.

“The sentiment for Apple shares may be more challenging in recent days due to lower demand for the iPhone 13 series in China, as well as growing concerns over the slowing pace of consumer spending globally,” JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said. Has been.”

Apple’s crisis in the past

Apple’s recent concerns stem from declining market share in China, its second-largest market. Amid growing tension between America and China, Chinese officials have banned government employees from using iPhones. As the Chinese government bans the use of Apple products, similar restrictions may be imposed by state companies and government-backed agencies. According to Bernstein analyst Tony Sacconaghi, this could lead to a decline in iPhone sales of about 5%.

Sacconaghi said, “Perhaps more importantly, restricted use of the iPhone among government employees could have a negative impact on sales among consumers (related family members; general population) and could lead to increased use of the technology at home.” “Could be part of a broader move by the Chinese government.”

Apple to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. And it is also facing fierce competition from domestic tech giants including Xiaomi. During the Singles Day event in China on November 11, Apple’s sales during the two-week period from October 30 to November 12 declined by about 4% year on year, while Huawei and Xiaomi recorded increases of 66% and 28%. of. -YoY sales, respectively.

“With the unexpected launch of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro and the Chinese government’s ban on the use of foreign phones for government employees, iPhone market share in China has been a major concern for investors,” said Citi analyst Atif Malik.

Increasing competition is expected to become a major obstacle for Apple in the near future.

price selection

The decline in Apple’s stock could be the perfect opportunity to buy it, as the company expects its financial position to remain strong despite the sluggish economic backdrop. In the fourth quarter, the tech giant generated all-time record services revenue. iPhone 15 sales also set a new quarterly company record for the period ending September 30.

“If you look at the iPhone 15 for that period and compare it to the iPhone 14 from the same quarter last year, the iPhone 15 outperformed the iPhone 14,” the Apple CEO said. “I think the Mac quarter is going to be much better in the December quarter. We’ve got the M3, we’ve got new products, and we don’t have a year-over-year comparison.” ,

The consensus estimate of earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for Q1FY24 (ending December) indicates an 11.5% year-over-year improvement.

The company also has an impressive product lineup with several highly anticipated launches in the pipeline. Tech experts have termed Huawei’s chipset on its latest Mate 60 series as outdated compared to Apple’s M2 and M3 chips, suggesting the current decline in sales may be temporary.

Wedbush Securities has an Overweight rating on Apple stock with a price target of $240, indicating a potential upside of more than 25%. Morgan Stanley has an Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $210, suggesting a potential upside of more than 10%.

