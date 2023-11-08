November 8, 2023
Apple Stock Could Offer A Very Decent Near-Term Upside (NASDAQ:AAPL)


Wirestock

Thesis

In my previous article concerning Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), I discussed why even if China were to be entirely removed from Apple’s revenue equation, the stock would, at most, experience a modest downside of approximately 4.2%. In this article, I will elucidate why Apple has the potential to yield respectable returns, estimated at around 12% according to my models. Although this figure may seem relatively low, the current upside potential for Apple is approximately 20%.

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

TABLE OF ASSUMPTIONS
(Current data)
Assumptions Part 1
Equity Value 62,146.00
Debt Value 123,930.00
Cost of Debt 3.17%
Tax Rate 14.72%
10y Treasury 4.80%
Beta 1.23
Market Return 10.50%
Cost of Equity 11.81%
Assumptions Part 2
EBIT
Tax 16,741.00
D&A 11,519.00
CapEx 10,959.00
Capex Margin 2.86%
Assumption Part 3
Net Income 96,995.00
Interest 3,933.00
Tax 16,741.00
D&A 11,519.00
Ebitda 129,188.00
D&A Margin 3.01%
Interest Expense Margin 1.03%
Revenue 383,285.0

Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest
2023 $396,140.0 $101,541.00 $116,487.00 $129,105.80 $130,237.10
2024 $419,880.0 $110,249.00 $126,476.74 $139,095.54 $143,404.06
2025 $428,739.5 $121,108.53 $138,934.70 $151,819.76 $156,219.18
2026 $437,785.9 $133,037.72 $152,619.77 $165,776.70 $170,268.95
2027 $447,023.2 $146,141.93 $167,652.82 $181,087.36 $185,674.40
2028 $456,455.3 $160,536.91 $184,166.62 $184,166.62 $184,166.62
^Final EBITA^

Click to enlarge

Author’s Calculations

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest
2023 $383,330.00 $88,472.56 $101,684.48 $114,334.37 $118,083.33
2024 $406,060.00 $93,718.65 $107,713.98 $121,113.96 $125,085.22
2025 $417,340.47 $96,322.18 $110,706.30 $124,478.54 $128,560.13
2026 $441,151.07 $101,817.67 $117,022.45 $131,580.44 $135,894.89
2027 $467,459.20 $107,889.58 $124,001.11 $139,427.26 $143,999.01
2028 $496,592.99 $114,613.66 $131,729.32 $148,116.89 $152,973.57
^Final EBITA^

Click to enlarge

Author’s Calculations

Sale of Consumer Electronics Apps (Services) Repairs (services) Banking (Services) Wearables, Homes and Accessories Total
FY 2026 223,772.35 118,573.31 28,909.58 9,556.90 38,975.92 419,788.07
FY 2027 228,851.99 135,647.87 29,950.32 10,503.04 41,142.98 446,096.20
FY 2028 234,046.93 155,181.16 31,028.54 11,542.84 43,430.53 475,229.99
FY 2029 239,359.79 177,527.25 32,145.56 12,685.58 45,845.27 507,563.45

Click to enlarge

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest
FY 2024 $396,140.0 $91,429.11 $104,886.72 $116,792.06 $120,856.97
FY 2025 $420,030.0 $96,942.92 $111,212.12 $123,117.46 $127,182.37
FY 2026 $441,151.07 $101,817.67 $116,804.39 $130,062.46 $134,589.24
FY 2027 $467,459.20 $107,889.58 $123,770.04 $137,818.76 $142,615.49
FY 2028 $496,592.99 $114,613.66 $131,483.85 $146,408.13 $151,503.82
FY 2029 $528,926.45 $122,076.22 $140,044.84 $155,940.85 $161,368.32
^Final EBITA^

Click to enlarge

Author’s Calculations

Advanced Economies Growth Emerging & Developing Growth Avg World GDP per Capita Growth % Apple Revenue Growth
2018 4.3% 5.8% 5.0% 15.9%
2019 3.1% 4.1% 3.6% -2.0%
2020 -3.5% -1.8% -2.6% 5.5%
2021 10.0% 10.9% 10.5% 33.3%
2022 9.4% 10.1% 9.8% 7.8%
2023 4.7% 6.8% 5.7% -2.6%
Correlation 50.5% 49.2% 49.9%
Covariance 0.3339% 0.3030% 0.3184%

Click to enlarge

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

OpenSea-Investor acquires 90% investment in the platform

OpenSea-Investor acquires 90% investment in the platform

November 8, 2023
OpenSea-Investor acquires 90% investment in the platform

OpenSea-Investor acquires 90% investment in the platform

November 8, 2023

You may have missed

OpenSea-Investor acquires 90% investment in the platform

OpenSea-Investor acquires 90% investment in the platform

November 8, 2023
OpenSea-Investor acquires 90% investment in the platform

OpenSea-Investor acquires 90% investment in the platform

November 8, 2023
XRP lawyer: Bitcoin price of $220,000 'not so strange'

XRP lawyer: Bitcoin price of $220,000 ‘not so strange’

November 8, 2023
Apple Stock Could Offer A Very Decent Near-Term Upside (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Stock Could Offer A Very Decent Near-Term Upside (NASDAQ:AAPL)

November 8, 2023

Application pour auto-entrepreneur: laquel utiliser? – labigdata.fr

November 8, 2023
Australia Smart Home Market Size, Growth and Trends

Mezcal market size poised to reach US$1.2 billion by 2030

November 8, 2023