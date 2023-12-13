Apple Silicon M3 Pro beats powerful Nvidia GPU in AI benchmarks

whisper show

In a recent test of Apple’s MLX machine learning framework, a benchmark shows that the new Apple Silicon Macs blow Nvidia’s RTX 4090 out of the water.

Apple announced on December 6 the release of MLX, an open-source framework designed explicitly for Apple silicon. It is for AI developers to build, test, use and enhance their projects.

Developer Oliver Wehrens recently shared some benchmark results for the MLX framework on Apple’s M1 Pro, M2, and M3 chips compared to Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card. It uses Whisper, OpenAI’s speech recognition model.

Wehrens uses the Whisper model to transcribe speech and measures the time it takes to process a 10-minute audio file. The results show that the M1 Pro chip doesn’t keep up with the performance of the Nvidia GPU, taking 216 seconds to process audio compared to the 4090’s 186 seconds.

However, the performance of the new Apple chips is much better. For example, a different person played the same audio file on an M2 Ultra with a 76 GPU and an M3 Max with a 40 GPU and found that these chips transcribed the audio in less time than the Nvidia GPU.

There is also a significant difference in power consumption between Apple’s chips and Nvidia’s offering. Specifically, when the power usage of a PC running with an Nvidia 4090 is compared to its idle state, there is an increase of 242 watts.

In contrast, a MacBook with 16 M1 GPU cores shows a much smaller increase in power usage when active compared to its idle state, with a difference of only 38 watts.

The results highlight Apple’s lead in AI and machine learning capabilities and could be the start of better capabilities for Apple products. With the MLX framework now open-source, it paves the way for wider applications and innovation for developers.

Nvidia’s 4090 GPU starts at $1,599 for just the card without a PC. This is the same price as the M3 MacBook Pro from 2022 – but prices rise faster for the M3 Pro and M3 Max.

Source: appleinsider.com