Apple shuts down third-party apps that enable iMessage on Android

(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. said Saturday it has shut down a third-party application that enables Android devices to use the iMessage service to communicate with iPhone users.

“The steps were taken to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials to gain access to iMessage,” the iPhone maker said in a statement. It added that “these technologies pose significant risks to user security and privacy, including metadata exposure and the potential to enable unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks.”

The company said it will continue to make changes in the future to protect its users. The announcement comes a day after Beeper Mini, the latest app that enables iMessage on Android devices, stopped working. Apple’s iMessage provides encrypted messaging between iPhones, Macs, iPads and other devices made by the company, and it has resisted calls for nearly a decade to expand the service to Android.

Some users have long argued that the lack of an iMessage app for Android makes messaging between the two platforms less secure. Apple recently said it would support RCS, or Rich Communication Services, late next year. It is a replacement for the standard SMS service that will enable a better texting experience between platforms.

Beeper was founded by Eric Migicovsky, who is best known for creating the Pebble smartwatch in the years before the Apple Watch and being part of Y Combinator, the tech industry’s most prestigious business incubator.

In an interview, Migicovsky said that his new company is continuing to work on the Beeper Mini and is “feeling good” about bypassing Apple’s restrictions again. He said that Beeper Cloud – a version of Beeper Mini – is still in the works. He says that the Beeper Mini is more secure and connects directly to Apple services, while the Beeper Cloud uses third-party servers.

“The passion and energy that people had this week is indicative of what we’re doing,” Migicovsky said. He denied that Beeper Mini creates security issues for users, saying that his app enables encrypted messaging between Android and iOS so less security is a misconception.

Migicovsky, who said he had not heard from Apple about his service, was selling the Beeper Mini for a $1.99 per month subscription after a one-week free trial. Apple does not charge any subscription fee to use iMessage on its devices.

Apple said it cannot verify that messages sent through unauthorized systems that hide the use of Apple credentials are actually end-to-end encrypted. Other services, including a service called Sunbird, have previously attempted to make iMessage work on Android. Those efforts were also shut down by Apple.

Despite adding support for RCS next year, Apple executives have publicly and privately rejected the idea of ​​making communications easier for iOS and Android users. Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested that a user who wanted to more easily message with their mom on Android buy her an iPhone.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s software engineering chief, said in an email to fellow executives several years ago that “iMessage on Android will serve to remove a barrier for iPhone families to give their kids an Android phone.”

The company’s operating systems will open up to the European Union next year with the Digital Markets Act, which will require Apple to allow third-party app stores in the region.

