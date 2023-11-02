Apple Services revenue hits $22.3 billion, a new record, as the tech giant beats Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales

Apple’s services sector is showing strong growth, rising 16.3% in the September quarter to a record $22.3 billion, while iPhone sales were up 2.8%.

Overall, Apple reported revenue of $89.50 billion (down 1%) and net income of $22.96 billion (up 11%) for the quarter ended September 30, implying earnings per share of $1.46. That beat Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $89.28 billion. Revenue and EPS are at $1.39, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

The company’s services revenue topped analysts’ forecast of $21.35 billion by nearly $1 billion. This section includes the App Store, Apple Pay, and Apple Card; subscription services like Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud; advertising; And getting paid by Google for search. In August, Apple claimed it had surpassed 1 billion paid subscriptions across all apps and services (including third-party ones).

Last month, Apple TV+ raised its monthly price to $9.99 — the second increase in a year and doubling the $4.99-per-month price point it launched in 2019 — and fees for the Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple One bundles Also increased.

Sales of the company’s flagship iPhone, by far its largest business segment, reached $43.81 billion in the period, a record for the September quarter and ahead of Apple’s internal expectations. The most recent quarter (which is Apple’s fiscal fourth quarter) included just one week of sales of the iPhone 15, the first model in the smartphone family to eliminate the proprietary Lightning port, which began shipping on September 25.

However, Apple’s total revenue during the period marked the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year decline, as Mac sales fell 34% ($7.61 billion) and iPad sales fell 10% ($6.44 billion). . On an earnings call Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts that the year-over-year decline in Mac sales was due to factory disruptions in the June 2022 quarter, which dragged revenue forward into the next quarter. This week, Apple unveiled a new line of MacBook Pros and a 24-inch iMac, each of which feature the company’s next-generation M3 family of chips.

“Today Apple is pleased to report a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record in Services,” Cook said in prepared remarks. “We now have our strongest lineup of products yet heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup and our first carbon-neutral Apple Watch models, a key step in our efforts to make all Apple products carbon neutral by 2030.” It’s a milestone.”

