Apple sends danger warning to iPhone users in Armenia

NSO Group, maker of spy tool Pegasus

Selected iPhone users in Armenia have been sent notifications by Apple that what it has only described as “state-sponsored attackers” may be targeting them.

The alerts were reportedly sent on October 30, 2023, which is the same day Apple sent similar notifications to specific Indian politicians. In each case, the alert emphasizes that it may still be a false alarm, but there is reason to suspect that the user’s iPhone has been targeted.

According to local publication media.amThe alert means that the receiving iPhone “has likely been infected with the Pegasus spyware, which was likely installed by the Israeli company NSO Group on behalf of the Azerbaijani government.”

Apple’s alert doesn’t provide any details on who may be doing the hacking, or whether they are using NSO Pegasus. Rather, it warns of any state-sponsored hacking – or its appearance – and details recommended steps for users to follow.

A generic threat warning email (Source: Media.am)

Citing his own research media.am The claim is that “the use of Pegasus by Azerbaijani authorities has reportedly targeted approximately a thousand individuals within their borders.”

“The number of people targeted in Armenia is expected to be much higher, possibly in the thousands,” it continues. “However, it is difficult to accurately estimate the total number of individuals targeted by Pegasus.”

In the example notification shown by the publication, the recipient is reminded that he or she has been notified once before and emphasizes that this is a new incident of hacking, or attempted hacking.

media.am says that not everyone reports receiving this latest alert, but for example, “trusted individuals have informed us that ‘everyone in our department has received this’.”

As previously reported, NSO Pegasus has been used by the government of Azerbaijan over its conflict with Armenia.

The use of Pegasus by governments has become so common that in 2021, Apple introduced its own threat alert system.

Source: appleinsider.com