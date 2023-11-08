Apple says 8GB of integrated memory is equivalent to 16GB of regular RAM

Bob Borchers in front of the iMac

Facing renewed criticism that it offers too little RAM in its iMac and MacBooks, Apple has doubled down on how it uses silicon memory more efficiently.

One of the design changes brought about by the move from Intel to Apple silicon in 2020 was related to RAM. In Apple silicon, memory is hard-wired into the processor using Unified Memory Architecture (UMA), and this removes traditional bottlenecks.

Memory in Apple silicon is accessed faster than previous designs because the RAM is on the processor, not needing to be accessed via the traditional bus and separate chip method. There are potential problems, but overall Apple is right that this is a significant improvement.

However, Apple’s main claim is that this improved design means Macs need less RAM than they used to.

“Comparing our memory to the memory of other systems is not really equivalent,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing, said in a new interview, “due to the fact that we have such efficient use of memory, and We use memory compression, and we have a unified memory architecture.”

He added, “In fact, 8GB on the M3 MacBook Pro is probably the same as 16GB on other systems.” “We become able to use it more efficiently.”

However, over the years of using Apple silicon, the use of large language models for AI has also increased. This has also increased the perception that Apple is undermining its Pro users by making RAM upgrades expensive.

,[So] What I would say is that I want people to come and try what they want to do on their systems, and I think they will see incredible performance,” Borchers continued. “If you look at the raw data of these systems And looking at the capabilities, it’s really phenomenal.”

He said, “This is where I think people need to look beyond the specifications, and really look beyond the capabilities, and listen to trusted people like you who have actually used the system. ” “People need to look beyond the specifics and really understand how that technology is being used. That’s the true test.”

Borchers claims it’s reasonable for regular use, like surfing, light image editing and the like. However, there are a number of professional workflows, which we highlighted in our Apple Silicon Mac Pro review right after WWDC, and again in our M3 Max MacBook Pro review, that demand RAM. Their comments probably won’t resonate much with those users.

Source: appleinsider.com