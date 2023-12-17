Apple sauce that reportedly gave children lead poisoning may have been intentionally contaminated, the FDA said.

Three similar products were recalled in November.

The FDA said the sachets may have been “economically motivated adulteration”.

Contaminated applesauce pouches that reportedly gave lead poisoning to at least 45 children may have been intentionally contaminated, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

Wanabana recalled its Wanabana, Weis and Schnucks apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches and cinnamon apple sauce in November due to reportedly elevated lead levels.

Jim Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, said the signs point to a deliberate act by someone in the supply chain, Politico reports.

Jones said an ongoing investigation is attempting to determine who may have contaminated the products.

The FDA said the pouches may be victims of “economically motivated adulteration” or “food fraud.” This occurs when a valuable component is intentionally left out, removed, or replaced without transparency.

The agency said an example of this is when lead-based dyes are introduced to change the color of a product.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lead is poisonous to humans and children should be protected from exposure to it. Lead poisoning is not always obvious, but symptoms of short-term exposure can include headache, stomach pain, vomiting, and anemia.

According to NBC News, an FDA spokesperson wrote in an email, “Since this is an ongoing investigation, the FDA can only confirm that this is one of the theories at this time.”

It said the agency was inspecting a facility manufacturing the pouches in Ecuador. According to the FDA, Ecuadorian officials independently found traces of lead in cinnamon that exceeded the country’s limits.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on December 8 that 125 cases of lead poisoning linked to the recalled products had been reported. Of the 46 confirmed, 68 probable, and 11 suspected, it said the cases were reported in 22 states.

The FDA said consumers should discard the recalled pouches if they still have any in their homes. The products have a long shelf life.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

