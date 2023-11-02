Apple sales decline for fourth consecutive quarter despite strong debut of latest iPhones

Apple’s sales continued to decline during the summer, resulting in a full-year decline in revenues for the technology trendsetter with a long history of steady growth that has turned it into the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

The modest sales decline announced Thursday for the July-September period marked the end of Apple’s fiscal year — a stretch that caused the company to suffer revenue declines in each quarter compared to the previous year.

Although this past fiscal year’s revenue declined only 3% compared to the previous fiscal year, it was still a notable anomaly in a business that was so successful that Apple became the first U.S. company to be valued at $3 trillion earlier this year. Company was formed.

It is the first time that Apple’s fiscal year revenue has fallen since 2019 when sales fell 2%.

Although Apple’s revenue declined 1% from the previous year to $89.5 billion, its profit rose 11% to $22.96 billion, or $1.46 per share. Both figures beat analysts’ estimates, according to FactSet Research.

Apple’s share price fell 1% in extended trading after the results. Shares have fallen nearly 10% from their all-time high amid concerns of a sales slowdown and China could ban the purchase of iPhones by government employees amid rising tensions with the US.

The Cupertino, Calif., company didn’t perform as well in China as analysts had expected in the most recent quarter, with revenue in that region falling 2% compared with the same period last year.

The decline in Apple’s overall revenue is largely due to consumers keeping their iPhones longer in an era of incremental improvements to the latest models, as well as ongoing pressure on household budgets from still unusually high inflation.

To help increase its revenue, Apple is raising some of its prices. Its top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max, introduced in September, has a starting price of $1,200, $100 more than last year’s version of that device. Just last week, Apple raised the prices of several of its subscription products, including its video streaming service, increasing its monthly fee by 43% to $10 a month.

On the bright side, Apple’s iPhone sales rose 3% to $43.8 billion — a sign that the company’s latest models are being well received during the holiday shopping season.

