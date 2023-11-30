Apple reveals winners of Big App Store Awards 2023

Apple has presented this year’s App Store Awards 2023 winners, and this year it’s a list full of innovations, games, and apps designed to make entertainment and life overall easier.

Today the App Store Awards go live and Apple has decided the winners for 2023. As CEO Tim Cook said last year, “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these developers are making a meaningful impact that represents the ways.” in which apps and games drive culture, making a huge impact on our communities and lives” The App Store Awards 2023 seeks to celebrate all the innovations made throughout the year with Apple devices. Below are the winners of the 2023 App Store Awards!

App Store Awards 2023 Winners – Apps

iPhone App of the Year – AllTrails, AllTrails, Inc. on behalf of.

iPad App of the Year – Pret-a-Makeup, from Pret-a-Template

Mac App of the Year – Photomator, from the UAB Pixelmator team

Apple TV App of the Year – MUBI, MUBI, Inc. on behalf of.

Apple Watch App of the Year – SmartGym, by Mateusz Abras.

App Store Awards 2023 Winners – Games

iPhone Game of the Year – Honkai: Star Rail, from Cognosphere Pte. Ltd.

iPad Game of the Year – lost in the gameFrom Snapbreak Games.

Mac Game of the Year – P’s liefrom NEOWIZ

Apple Arcade Game of the Year – hello kitty island adventurefrom sunblink

App Store Awards – Cultural Impact

In addition to the most used, or best overall apps for certain scenarios, Apple also highlights the apps that have had the biggest cultural impact of the year, where Apple’s App Store editors select five titles that have made the most sense. Has made a big impact. These apps take it a step further and push the overall limits to which apps in the same space are limited.

Pok Pok from pok pok

Preface from assistiveware

too good to go too good to go

shell from the humble bundle

finding hannah From Fein Games GmbH

Congratulations to all the winners and runners-up of the 2023 App Store Awards. Fans can visit the official Apple website for a list of all the nominations for 2023.

Source: www.cgmagonline.com