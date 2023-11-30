Apple reveals 2023 App Store Awards winners, highlights AI as biggest trend of the year

App Store Awards

App Store Award winners include AllTrails, Photomator and “Hello Kitty Island Adventure,” plus Apple says generative AI is the biggest trend of 2023 among innovative apps.

Apple says this year’s winners demonstrate the scope of creativity, technological innovation and design across the App Store and Apple’s ecosystem. The App Store Awards have been an annual tradition for over a decade.

Of the 37 apps selected, 14 won in 10 categories. The apps represent top picks by the App Store editorial team for providing meaningful experiences to users and inspiring cultural change.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “It’s inspiring to see how developers are continually creating incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us.” “This year’s winners represent developers’ limitless potential to bring their vision to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”

2023 App Store Award Winners

The App Store editorial team chose to recognize the following apps and games that empower users to unleash their creativity, discover worlds of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends.

Cultural Impact Winner

Five Cultural Impact winners have been recognized for their ability to drive positive change through apps and games. They encouraged users to learn and grow in an inclusive and accessible space, contribute towards a more sustainable future, and explore self-reflection and connections between generations.

Finding Hannah to connect women across generations through gameplay.

Pok Pok, to help kids learn, explore and experiment in a digital playroom.

Proloco to support communication without speech.

Too Good To Go to help reduce food waste in restaurants, bakeries and supermarkets.

Unpacking to create soul-soothing puzzles.

trends of year 2023

Apple also mentioned its choice for trend of the year, though not necessarily the award. It highlighted Generative AI, which was introduced in many apps in various implementations.

From Apple’s press release:

Although many of the features are still in their infancy, they gave users a chance to see the technology firsthand and come to their own conclusions about the benefits and risks. In addition to this year’s App Store Award winners, App Store editors from around the world have highlighted a collection of generative AI apps that exemplify the year’s trend.

Source: appleinsider.com