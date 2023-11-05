Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced record-breaking growth in India, citing the company’s strong performance in several emerging markets. In Apple’s recent earnings call, Cook revealed that Apple has achieved an all-time revenue record in India, showing significant double-digit growth in the market. This success is a testament to the company’s focus on India, which Cook has described in his own words as an “incredibly exciting market” for Apple.

Apple reported total global revenue of US$89.5 billion for the September quarter, achieving impressive records in Brazil, Canada, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and many other countries. The iPhone segment in particular saw strong performance, with revenue reaching $43.8 billion, up 3% year-over-year, and setting a new record for the September quarter. Apple’s active installed base of iPhones also reached an all-time high, and 2023 marked another record year for customer switches.

Despite having a relatively low market share in India, the Apple CEO sees tremendous growth potential due to the country’s large and expanding middle class population. They said:

We had an all-time revenue record in India. We had very strong double digit growth. This is an incredibly exciting market for us and is our key focus. We have a small market share in a big market, and so it feels like there’s a lot of potential there

Although Apple’s average selling prices in India may be relatively low compared to the global average, he said this fact doesn’t really bother the company. Cook was careful in making direct comparisons between India and other markets, recognizing the fact that each country has its own unique journey and development path. He highlighted the positive factors contributing to Apple’s growth and recent success in India, such as the growing middle class, rapid improvement in distribution channels and the recent successful opening of two retail stores in the country’s two major cities, Delhi and Mumbai. Launch.

Apart from its steady growth in India, Apple is also targeting other emerging markets like Vietnam and Chile by launching online stores and setting up affordability programs for better customer service and to ensure that its products reach more people. .

Apple’s ongoing expansion into emerging markets, coupled with a commitment to providing high-quality products and services, has positioned the company well for continued growth and success, with India a perfect example of their achievements to date. Is.

Buy Apple Watch Series 9 on Amazon.com

Source: www.notebookcheck.net