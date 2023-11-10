Apple reportedly strikes a deal to clean up Amazon pages

According to a report, Apple has reached an agreement with Amazon to remove competitors’ advertisements from the pages of iPhones, iPads MacBooks and its other products. insider, The agreement makes search results and product pages for Apple devices cleaner than those of competitors.

While Amazon still lists competing products on search results pages for Apple products, it limits the ads that are pasted above, below, and between results. For example, when you search for iPhone 15 on Amazon, you’ll only see one Apple product in a banner at the top of the page and another ad banner at the bottom. Meanwhile, searches for competing devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S23, show ads for other products and services on the results page.

Amazon’s search results for Apple products are largely ad-free. Screenshot by Emma Roth/The Verge

In addition to clearing Apple’s search results, insider points out that Amazon also cuts ads on Apple’s product pages. Pages for Apple products are relatively ad-free, instead advertising “products related to this item” and items with “4 stars and above” ratings. The same can’t be said for product pages from companies like Samsung, which are often filled with recommended items from other brands further down the page.

The ad-free pages stem from a 2018 agreement Apple made to sell its products on Amazon insider, In an email previously released by the House Judiciary Committee, former Amazon retail head Jeff Wilke wrote, “We understand that Apple does not want to drive sales to competing brands in search or description pages… On product detail pages, we understand Apple does not want to see any product placement that recommends non-Apple products.

Apple spokesperson Fred Saenz confirmed this arrangement the verge, explaining that it limits advertising in certain places in question related to Apple. It’s still unclear whether Apple will compensate Amazon for the ad space it grabs — and if so, how much. Ultimately, Wilke’s email to Amazon said, “Apple will be required to purchase these placements or compensate Amazon for lost ad revenue.”

The “junk” advertising that Amazon places around its marketplace is one of the behaviors that the Federal Trade Commission pointed to in its antitrust lawsuit against the company, saying that it “makes its services worse for customers.” Despite doing so, it extracts billions of dollars through increased advertising.” By mostly avoiding these, Apple can gain an edge over other retailers on Amazon.

Source: www.theverge.com