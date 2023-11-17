Apple releases texting update for messaging on Android phones

Apple (AAPL) introduced several updates to its text messaging system, making communication with Android (GOOG, GOOGL) phone users easier.

Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian, Alexandra Canales, and Josh Schafer chat about this and the social “impact” of getting the green bubble text from Android owners.

video transcript

P.R.S. Subramaniam: You know, Apple is from the old iMessage. You know, it’s kind of a big deal. Taking a big U-turn on text messaging here, it’s made easier for iPhone and Android users to chat more seamlessly. You’ll allow us to more easily deliver things like read receipts, images, videos. You won’t have issues where people are kicked out of group chats and things like that.

But what isn’t changing is that if you have an iPhone you have blue bubbles, if you don’t you have green. What do you guys think about that?

Josh Schaefer: I think the top part on the graphic right now is messaging Android users over Wi-Fi is the biggest accomplishment for me here. That’s what people love about iMessage, right? You don’t really need cell service. For example, you can go to Europe and here you can talk to someone only on Wi-Fi. And you don’t need to pay for expensive plans or anything. Therefore, it is beneficial for both parties. And I could see why Apple would want to do this.

Alexandra Canal: Yes and it’s a completely different messaging system, RCS versus SMS or MMS. So that makes it a lot easier to do those things. And I know I’ve been frustrated before when sending a message to a non iPhone user. I don’t know whether it has been sent or not. You at least know that when Blue says delivered, the text has been sent.

Josh Schaefer: Yes.

PRS Subramaniam: Friends, I have a question for both of you. As young single people, if you met someone, whether online or not and you texted them and you got a green bubble back, would you be less interested?

Alexandra Canal: First of all I would like, like–

PRS Subramaniam: Or should we say I don’t know about it?

Alexandra Canal: I think the first thing I would question is whether the lesson was not completed. I would say, oh, no, isn’t the lesson complete?

Josh Schafer: Yeah, you’re like, oh, they gave me a fake number.

Alexandra Canal: And then maybe I’ll take the risk–

Josh Schafer: They gave me a fake number. Oh, they gave me a landline.

Alexandra Canal:–double texting.

Josh Schafer: That would be my first thought, somebody gave me a landline number. If it’s green, you’ll say, oh, it’s not a cell phone. You want that– you want it to be blue when you type it, right?

PRS Subramanian: Yes.

Alexandra Canal: There is a certain situation–

Josh Schafer: A Type in a Number Every Time

Alexandra Canal:–with blue vs green.

Josh Schafer:–You want it to be blue.

PRS Subramanian: It makes you feel safe.

Alexandra Canal: Makes you feel safe.

PRS Subramaniam: [INAUDIBLE] Also said this.

Alexandra Canal: Yeah, you know, I don’t know if I would reject somebody outright because they have a green bubble–

Josh Schaefer: It’s been a thing.

Alexandra Canal:–I know this is something that’s crazy.

