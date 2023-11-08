Apple releases iOS 17.1.1, asks iPhone users to update immediately

New software has arrived for iPhone. Apple

If it seems like it’s only been a few weeks since an iOS update, that’s because it has. Apple iOS 17.1 arrived on October 24, and is now iOS 17.1.1. Here’s what’s in it and how you can get it right away.

Which iPhones can run iOS 17.1.1?

This new update is compatible with all iPhones released in 2018 or later. That means the iPhone Xs, iPhone This also includes the iPhone SE second and third generation models.

how to get it

Installing new software couldn’t be easier. On iPhone, open the Settings app, click General, then click Software Update. Then choose Download and Install, and your iPhone will be ready in no time. Seriously, it was faster to download and install on the iPhone 15 Pro Max than taking your dog for a late night walk. In other words, it’s a small update

what’s in the release

This is a useful update and it is mostly due to the wireless charging problem in some cars. Apple’s notes read: “In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may be unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in some cars.”

Apple, always discreet, doesn’t mention which brands or models of cars are affected, but I’d say that’s the main reason Apple has released the update ahead of the iOS 17.2 update expected in the coming weeks.

After all, Apple Pay is one of its most prized features, so anything going wrong with it will require an immediate fix. To be clear, there is no suggestion by Apple that it would have made Apple Pay vulnerable to abuse, but rather that it suddenly became unavailable after wireless charging. And, remember, only the latest iPhones are affected by this: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Another aspect is mentioned in Apple’s notes. It says, “The weather lock screen widget may not display snow correctly.” This seems to me a more minor element, although it is true that there were reports of a file icon appearing where a spectacular animation or slowly falling snow was expected. Perhaps the fact that we are now slowly approaching winter in the Northern Hemisphere has caused Apple to take action to resolve this before a White Christmas, or even a snowy Thanksgiving arrives.

New software has also arrived for Apple Watch. Apple

Also today the new HomePod software arrived, version 17.1.1, and this fix is ​​about Siri in the HomePod where Siri responded slowly to requests or failed to complete them. You can install it manually by opening the HomePod int eh Home app on your iPhone or iPad.

Apple also released macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 which is available for some Macs, including the new iMac and MacBook Pro with M3.

Finally, and perhaps just as importantly, the Apple Watch sees the release of watchOS 10.1.1, and Apple describes it this way: “This update provides important bug fixes and resolves an issue that caused some For users, the battery may drain more quickly. ” This problem never happened to me, but if it did to you, oh boy, you’ll be glad it’s fixed now.

