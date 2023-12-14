Apple recently hit a new all-time high as slowing inflation powers Big Tech stocks to further gains

Apple’s shares rose nearly 2% on Wednesday to close at an all-time high.

Apple’s stock price hit a new record on Wednesday, as low inflation and dovish signals from the Federal Reserve pushed Big Tech shares even higher.

Shares closed 1.7% higher at just under $198, surpassing the Cupertino, CA-based mega-cap’s previous all-time high set in July.

The trading session pushed Apple’s profit for the year through 2023 and boosted its total market capitalization to $3.08 trillion, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of fellow “Magnificent Seven” Microsoft, Google owner Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Facebook’s original Meta platform and Tesla also ended in the green on Wednesday, after news of easing inflation and the Fed indicating for the first time that He plans to cut interest rates in 2024.

Tuesday’s consumer price index showed that prices rose 3.1% in November after falling for the second consecutive month, setting the stage for Chairman Jerome Powell to signal to the market that the central bank will keep interest rates at Wednesday’s Fed open. Rates have been increased. Market committee meeting.

“The question of when it would be appropriate to start withdrawing the degree of policy restraint – that has started to come up, and that is obviously a topic of discussion around the world and also a discussion for us in our meeting today,” Powell said.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the market now assumes the Fed will cut borrowing costs by about 175 basis points in 2024. When interest rates fall, stocks benefit because investors have more incentive to pull their cash out of savings accounts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record high of more than 3,700 points on Wednesday after Powell’s comments, while the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both climbed more than 1%.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com