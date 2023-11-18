Apple products are great, even if they're boring

I’ve argued that Apple has become boring under Tim Cook compared to the Steve Jobs era.

But there’s a good reason Apple hasn’t changed much of its successful products: reliability.

Apple may not be leading many industry innovations lately, but its beautiful products have become classics.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

In the past, I’ve argued that Apple products have become boring because Apple seems to have lost its way in terms of useful product innovation. On one hand, it provides unnecessary iPhone features like Memojis and on the other hand, Apple created cutting-edge hardware and software for the Vision Pro, a product that no one needs and that solves problems no one has.

Meanwhile, Apple has been neither a leader nor a follower in useful smartphone innovations like folding phones, which allow users to have both a smaller phone and a larger screen in one device.

But the truth is, there’s a very good reason Apple doesn’t make major changes to its products: slow, stable, and reliable products are what keeps Apple on top.

To be fair, under CEO Tim Cook’s leadership, many of Apple’s new products have been massive hits: the Apple Watch and Air Pods, come to mind. However I’ve also argued that both of these are actually iPhone accessories since the Watch won’t pair with non-iOS devices. While the Air Pods will work with others, they’re really designed to work best with Apple products.

Still, in the Cook era, compared to the Steve Jobs era, Apple does not often release new products that are fundamentally different from previous versions. It focuses on making incremental improvements to existing products.

Is he boring? Yes, As many In Tech Press is apart from me also noted , But it also means that Apple products are very consistent and therefore very reliable and retain their value. This is quite important.

Users want consistency. They don’t want to learn new ways to do things they already do, just because the device manufacturer is trying to be new by moving everything around. (Microsoft has has often been accused His.)

While Ferraris are fantastic cars, by no means the furthest thing from a boring product, most of us would never buy one (except the VCs who funded Humane’s AI pin). Most of us would rather spend our money on a Honda sedan or Ford truck or, if we have the budget, a BMW or Tesla. We’ll choose something that looks good, is reliable, is safe, is functional for our needs and will hold its value over time. Have you ever tried trading in your Android phone? If you traded in an iPhone you would probably get much less for most models.

One thing I know from my years as a market researcher and working at Apple during the Jobs era is that most users won’t pay money for flashy new technology that doesn’t add anything useful to their lives.

For example, the industry is buzzing about the new Humane AI Pin, a $600 gadget (plus a $24 monthly subscription fee) intended as a smartphone replacement. It sticks to your clothes, has been demonstrated by fashion models in Milan and looks great. Although this device may have been developed by former Apple employees, it is by far the most non-Apple product I have seen. This is another product looking for a solution, and, with its cameras and use of AI, it is also a privacy puzzle. I predict it will end up in the gadget hall of shame next to the Juicero and Microsoft Kin.

In contrast, Apple products are designed with a minimalist and modern aesthetic and most importantly (except for the Vision Pro) the user’s needs. They are made of high quality material and look attractive and stylish. Because Apple doesn’t change much over time, the iPhone’s design has become classic and iconic. Same for MacBook.

Examples of other classic products with looks that have not changed much over time include the Rolex Submariner, which today looks very similar to the one worn by 007 in the 1962 film. Dr. No, Another example: Porsche 911, Coca-Cola glass bottle, Sperry Docksiders. I could go on, but the point is clear. Iconic designs sell well for decades. Goofy designs usually don’t happen.

But in Apple’s case, it can make even useless products attractive. Apple has made it cool to walk around with cigarette butts sticking out of people’s ears. The AppleWatch Ultra is somewhat large and clunky but the watch is so ambitious that it has become popular even among people who are not its target market of runners, explorers, divers and the like.

It’s worn on the wrist of people like me, who like the fact that it’s light, has a big screen, great battery life. And it also forces people who see it on me to think I’m the kind of person who goes free diving in the Sahara when not trekking (at least I think that’s the case).

Yet, as much as I, and millions of others, admire Apple’s product design aesthetic, that’s not what made Apple the tech giant it is today. When people discussed who could be Apple’s successor after Jobs, the most discussed topic was Jony Ive. After all, he was Steve’s “soulmate.” They gave us $10,000 gold Apple Watches, the infamous butterfly keyboard, and devices whose designs were instantly redesigned, like the 2009 Apple Shuffle.

But no, it was then-COO Cook who stepped up, the man who ran Apple’s corporate machinery at the time, owning its supply chain. Cook was not (and despite some successes, still is not) known for creating new Apple products. He is not the most dynamic speaker. In fact, his presentations can be somewhat dull.

He led Apple to a market cap of $3 trillion and made it the most valuable company in the world. The truth is that Apple could be less innovative and more incremental because it has such a large and loyal user base that benefits from products that remain stagnant.

Of course, there’s a danger in being too classic, and changing too slowly, especially in the tech industry. Apple already needs to catch up to parts of the industry it once led but now lags behind, like AI. (I’ve argued before that Siri is still a mess compared to Google Assistant).

And yes, when it leans away from serving users toward greed (like prioritizing ads in its App Store) or protectionism (like its little walled garden that still doesn’t let Android interoperate with iMessage) If it goes, it is inviting trouble.

But ultimately, even if you find Apple products boring rather than classic, they are a great choice for those looking for long-lasting, high-quality, user-friendly, reliable technology. If it’s a Ford truck, Apple doesn’t have to be a Ferrari.

Michael Gartenberg is a former senior marketing executive at Apple and has covered the company for more than two decades as a market-research analyst at Gartner, Jupiter Research, and Altimeter Group. He is also a shareholder of Apple. He can be contacted on Twitter @Gartenberg ,

Source: www.businessinsider.com