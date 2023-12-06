Apple prepares new iPad and M3 MacBook Air to deal with declining sales

(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. is trying to reverse declining Mac and iPad sales, preparing several new models and upgrades for early next year, according to people familiar with the situation.

The effort includes updating the iPad Air, iPad Pro and MacBook Air, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the products have not been announced. The new iPad Air will come in two sizes for the first time, and the Pro model will get an OLED screen – short for organic light-emitting diode. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air will have a faster M3 processor.

Macs and iPads account for 15% of Apple’s combined revenue, and they have been particularly hard hit by the decline in consumer tech spending. The iPad slowdown has been compounded by a lack of new models. In fact, 2023 will be the first calendar year in the product’s history when no new versions are released.

There have been Mac releases in the past year, but that market is facing a broader decline for computers after a surge in spending over the pandemic. Mac sales fell 34% to $7.61 billion last quarter, while iPad revenue fell 10% to $6.44 billion. They make up a small portion of Apple’s total sales these days, with services – once a negligible contributor – now a much larger share.

Apple is considering new models to help revive demand next year. The iPad and accessories are expected to launch in late March — along with iPadOS 17.4, according to people familiar with the plans. Mac is being developed with macOS 14.3. That software update is likely to be released between late January and February, but the hardware may not ship until the March timeframe.

It’s not unusual for Apple to hold launch events for the Mac and iPad around March. A spokesperson for the Cupertino, California-based company declined to comment on the company’s plans.

The iPad Air, which is the company’s mid-tier tablet, currently comes with a 10.9-inch screen. For next year’s release, the company will add a version that will be approximately 12.9 inches, which would match the size of the currently largest iPad Pro. The company is preparing four models – codenamed J507, J508, J537 and J538 – that will offer Wi-Fi-only and cellular versions of both sizes.

The additional screen size for the iPad Air is part of a strategy to offer more choices at different prices. This lets consumers get a larger display without paying for the iPad Pro, which costs several hundred dollars more. This approach mirrors Apple’s strategy with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The new Pro model is currently scheduled to be announced alongside the iPad Air. The OLED screen shows a wide range of colors and will give the company’s tablet the same display technology used in the iPhone from 2017. The high-end tablet will feature the M3 chip that was introduced with the MacBook Pro in October.

The company is planning four new iPad Pro models, codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, which will have approximately 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes and both Wi-Fi-only and cellular configurations.

Apple’s new iPad Pro will be the first change to the product since the current design was introduced in 2018. The company had previously made small changes to the line, including bringing in chips from the Mac and adding new cameras. These expensive tablets – which can reach up to $2,000 with the highest storage capacity – are a key part of Apple’s bid to capture more revenue from the iPad.

The company is also preparing a new version of the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories, which it will sell along with the new iPad Pro. The new pencil – codenamed B532 – will represent the third generation of the product. The company released a new low-end model in November.

The new Magic Keyboards – codenamed R418 and R428 – will make the iPad Pro more like a laptop and include a stronger frame with aluminum. The latest MacBook Airs – codenamed J613 and J615 – will continue to come in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. The main focus there will be on adding the M3 chip.

In addition to those product lines, Apple also plans to release its Vision Pro headset early next year. Later in 2024, it is working on an updated Apple Watch with blood pressure sensing and a refreshed iPad Mini. There will be a new low-end iPad and larger upscale iPhones, as well as revised low-end and mid-tier AirPods that add USB-C ports.

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com