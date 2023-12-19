(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc., just days away from a U.S. ban on its smartwatches, is planning a rescue mission for the $17 billion business that includes software fixes and other potential solutions.

Most read from Bloomberg

Company engineers are racing to make changes to the algorithm on the device that measures a user’s blood oxygen level — a feature that Masimo Corp. has argued infringes its patent. According to people familiar with the work, they are adjusting how the technology determines oxygen saturation and presents the data to customers.

It’s a high-level engineering effort unlike anything Apple has attempted before. Although the iPhone maker’s products have previously been banned in some countries due to legal disputes, this ban will do less harm to one of Apple’s biggest moneymakers in its home country – Christmas. The ban, imposed by the International Trade Commission, would go into effect on December 25, without a last-minute veto from the White House.

Apple could compromise with Massimo, although this is a path it generally prefers not to take. And it doesn’t appear that both companies are active on that front. For now, Apple is focused on revising its technology and trying to win over regulators.

If the ban remains in place, Apple is working on several legal and technical options. Already, it has begun preparing stores for the change. It sent new signs to its retail stores that promote the Apple Watch without showing photos of the two models targeted by the ban — the Series 9 and Ultra 2. The company’s lower-end SE watch will still be available.

Apple plans to stop selling the restricted watches on its website on Thursday and then remove them from its approximately 270 brick-and-mortar outlets by December 24.

Work within Apple suggests the company believes software changes – rather than a more complex hardware overhaul – will be enough to get the device back on store shelves. But the patents at the center of the dispute mostly relate to hardware, including how to emit light into the skin to measure the amount of oxygen in a person’s blood.

An Apple spokesperson said the company is working on submitting a workaround to the U.S. Customs agency, which is in charge of approving changes to get a product back on the market.

Read more: Apple to stop US smartwatch sales after losing patent

Massimo said that software fixes would be an inadequate solution. “The hardware needs to be replaced,” the medical device manufacturer said.

The ITC ban would take the form of an import ban making it impossible for Apple to sell the device in the US. The company is dependent on foreign suppliers for the watch’s components and its assembly.

Such disputes are typically resolved before they reach this point, said Evan Zimmerman, co-founder and CEO of Edge, a company that makes software for drafting patents.

“These types of disputes that lead to import restrictions are rare and are often used as leverage in settlement negotiations,” he said. Given how broad Masimo’s patents are, it could be a challenge for Apple to resolve the dispute with software changes, Zimmerman said. But Apple can make a credible argument that software controls how the device works, he said.

Although the company is working on fine-tuning both the hardware and software, it will take time to actually bring the new technology to market. Apple’s internal software testing process is long for good reason. The company needs to ensure that any changes will not disrupt other smartwatch features. Adjustments may also require additional testing given their therapeutic purpose.

According to a person familiar with the company’s operations, in a scenario where Apple needs to remove hardware from its devices, it could take at least three months to produce and ship new models. And that doesn’t take into account how long it will take for the customs agency to approve the move.

The blood-oxygen feature was first added to the Apple Watch in 2020 with the Series 6 models. At the time, the coronavirus pandemic was raging and some doctors used blood-oxygen levels to assess the impact of the virus on patients’ ability to breathe.

This feature keeps track of a person’s levels throughout the day. The user can also get the current reading, which takes about 15 seconds. Many patients look for a level between 95% and 100%.

This capability was also included in the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8. Apple stopped selling the Series 7 when new models were released, but the Series 8 is available as a refurbished device. If the ban goes into effect, those sales would also have to stop.

The ITC ban applies only to Apple’s direct sales channels, so third-party retailers such as Walmart Inc., Best Buy Co. and Target Corp. can continue to offer the device. Both Walmart and Best Buy said Monday they have no plans to stop.

Apple has increasingly used health and safety features to market its smartwatches, helping turn the lineup into a major growth driver in recent years. Analysts estimate it could generate $16.9 billion in revenue for Apple in fiscal 2023, up from $9.1 billion annually five years ago.

Although that’s a fraction of the $200 billion generated by the iPhone, the watch also helps keep people locked into the Apple ecosystem.

It’s unclear whether the White House will ultimately grant relief to Apple. An administration official said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is leading the review and is carefully considering all factors in the dispute.

The White House has the power to veto ITC decisions and the Obama administration did the same by banning the iPhone in the US in 2013. But the decision stems from a patent battle with South Korea-based Samsung Electronics company Masimo, which is based in Irvine, California, meaning the government will have to choose one US company over the other.

Massimo said in a statement that the ITC’s decision “must be respected.” This ban shows that even the most powerful company in the world must follow the law.

–With assistance from Janet Newman and Leslie Patton.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com