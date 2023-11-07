Apple Pencil (USB-C) review: A new budget option in a temporarily confusing lineup

New USB-C Apple Pencil

The latest Apple Pencil with USB-C is a more universal option than previously available options, but depending on your use case, reducing pressure sensitivity could be a cost-saving move.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) comes with many of the improvements over the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). It has a comfortable matte finish with a flat edge that helps prevent it from rolling off the table.

That flat edge also helps it attach magnetically to the side of many recent iPads. It will snap into position for easy storage on the iPad Mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models.

However, there are a few ways in which it differentiates itself. Apple has reduced induction charging and pressure sensitivity while adding a USB-C port.

This version of the Apple Pencil works with all current generation iPads – iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), and iPad Pro (check iPad prices for current discounts).

USB-C Apple Pencil review: with iPad Pro

Many prior-generation devices are also supported, but be sure to check Apple’s compatibility page to verify your model. Notably, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) does not support the 9th generation iPad.

USB-C Apple Pencil review: New connectivity options

The new USB Type-C port is on the end of the Apple Pencil, the end that usually houses the eraser on its analog counterpart.

Charging the Apple Pencil via USB-C

To charge the Apple Pencil, pull the lid which will pop out easily. Apple has made great efforts to realize this interaction.

When it slides out it feels perfect and will magnetically snap into the open position. The magnets pull the cap out and lock it in place.

Closeup of the new USB-C port

When you close it, it puts up a slight resistance as it fights the pull of the magnets, and then it bounces off once again. The polish on this is excellent.

That USB-C port is for charging the Apple Pencil and starting the pairing process. However, the pairing process is not as intuitive as the Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

With the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), simply placing it on the side of the iPad will pair the two and charge the device. Induction charging was removed from this USB-C version.

This is a little more difficult, but considering that most people only pair their Apple Pencil once, it shouldn’t stop people from purchasing one.

Apple Pencil has just connected

We’re more annoyed by having to manually charge the Apple Pencil via cable, but at least there’s no limit to lose. Plus, with such a small battery, it charges fast.

USB-C Apple Pencil review: Features and omissions

Many of the signature features of the Apple Pencil are present in this newly released product. It uses the same precision tip as Apple’s other models with a high level of tracking.

We have Apple’s ultra-low latency, as low as 9 ms on iPads with 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Hover effect on iPad Pro

For users with an M2 iPad Pro, this includes a hover feature that previews where you’ll tap on the screen and can provide additional information like tooltips on apps that add support.

The hover effect is great, but we don’t rely on it too much and third-party support is somewhat lacking. Artists – who aren’t us – might get more use out of it.

The tip opens and can be replaced if it breaks, which is possible if you drop the Apple Pencil on a hard surface.

Then there’s tilt support and pressure sensitivity. In our experience, tilt support is the more important between the two, which is good because pressure sensitivity isn’t available in this model.

Tilt support gives you more natural-looking handwriting as it changes the thickness of the stroke depending on the movement of your hand. This, of course, depends on the app you’re using and whether the digital writing device supports tilting.

Tilting the Apple Pencil showing different line thicknesses

If you’re an artist, we argue you should upgrade to a pressure-sensitive model. Average users who use it for note taking, photo editing or just using their tablet won’t go wrong choosing this affordable model.

Another feature Apple left out was the double-tap gesture that allows you to swap between tools. By tapping the side of the Apple Pencil 2, you can switch between pen and eraser with just two taps of the side.

USB-C Apple Pencil review: A confusing lineup with overlapping features – for now

Right now, Apple’s stylus lineup is confusing, with an odd overlap in available features.

You can opt for the Apple Pencil (first generation), which has a pressure-sensitive tip but uses Lightning or a wonky USB-C to Lightning adapter for charging and pairing.

Different ends of different Apple Pencil models

If you choose the less expensive USB-C version, you get USB Type-C built-in, but you lose pressure sensitivity. Even cheaper USB-C models have the same hover functionality as higher-end second-generation models.

Of course, the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) has all the features, like pressure sensitivity, double-tap gestures, and inductive charging.

Many users may choose any of these and have a suitable stylus, but making this decision today is not as easy as it should be.

This is all temporary. Apple will likely kill the Lightning version of the Apple Pencil soon. Once Apple finally discontinues the 9th generation iPad – the only iPad that still uses Lightning – we assume the Apple Pencil (1st generation) will also be phased out.

USB-C Apple Pencil Review – Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2

This will leave users with two easy options to choose from. Go with the affordable USB-C version or the feature-packed second-generation model.

Right now, there seems to be a misconception in the market that because Apple has introduced a new product, it must be a new high-end option. The new USB-C model did not arrive as a successor to the Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

USB-C Apple Pencil Review – Apple Pencil (USB-C) in the box.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is a well-designed stylus that is incredibly accurate and comfortable to use but designed to be more affordable. And this is a good thing.

USB-C Apple Pencil Review – Pros

Matte finish and magnetic flat sides

Amazingly engineered USB-C port

Retains many favorite features

more economical

Universally works with almost all iPads

USB-C Apple Pencil Review – Cons

The lineup is too complicated now

lack of pressure sensitivity

Rating: 4 out of 5

Where to buy Apple Pencil USB-C

