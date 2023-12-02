getty

Apple and Paramount are in early discussions to create a bundle of their own smaller streaming services, as both companies try to stabilize customer churn and create more attractive consumer value in a highly competitive sector.

The potential tie-up is the latest example of the Great Rebundling, a seemingly inevitable outcome as media companies succumb to the thermodynamics of streaming, desperately trying to conserve resources, retain audiences and build sustainable businesses. Rebundling can solve some of the complexities faced by consumers while stabilizing business operations. The Apple-Paramount talks were first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

The news boosted the share prices of both Paramount Global (up nearly 10% for the day to $15.78, its highest price since late August) and Apple (up 1.29% for the day to $191.21). What the potential deal isn’t, however, is a resurgence of cable bundles, as some might suggest.

For one thing, neither Apple nor Paramount offers anything like the breadth of traditional cable, though both have added live sports, and Paramount has added news content. Even combining services together will only cover a minor portion of all the series and features available.

The Apple-Paramount alliance promises a better range of programming, both new and old, perhaps at a better combined price, though it’s still part of a fragmented post-cable universe that fragments programming across more services than consumers. Is, seems willing to pay for.

Yet streaming services are better in many ways than their cable predecessors, avoiding headaches like high prices, long service contracts, limited flexibility, easy signup and cancellation, and too many channels that customers don’t want.

But making it easier to unsubscribe creates a different problem: churn, as customers sign up and cancel monthly to watch fresh new shows, then save money. Apple TV+ and Paramount+ have the highest churn rates in the industry, at more than 7%, according to Antenna Group estimates.

Streaming services have proliferated over the past four years, further contributing to the decline of the traditional cable bundle. But the rise of streaming has not yielded the benefits that neither media and technology companies nor investors expected.

Despite hits like Best Picture Oscar winner, Apple’s TV+ code and Best Comedy Series Emmy Winner ted lasso, It’s much less consequential compared to everything else made by the tech giant, whose user base is around 20 million customers according to various estimates. Apple doesn’t report those numbers publicly.

Paramount Plus does a better job of attracting viewers thanks to Star Trek, Tom Cruise top Gun And Impossible Goal franchise, and yellowstone Universe Creator Taylor Sheridan. But the service remains undersized, as does its parent company, which still has a market capitalization of more than $10 billion.

Apart from Netflix, almost all streaming services have lost billions of dollars on their streaming services. The lack of financial success led to a search for solutions beyond programming cuts and staff layoffs.

One option that most services are now adopting involves bundling with other services into a package that usually offers a bargain price, giving consumers more reasons to stick with it. Disney makes its own versions of bundling, with Disney+ and Hulu, and with ESPN+.

Verizon has been a leader in bundling, offering a create-your-own approach through a marketplace that includes several streaming other subscription services like Spotify and the meditation app Headspace Marketplace. It also offers the pairing of Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD Max.

WBD, burdened with debt, is also licensing old HBO series. six feet Under To Netflix. The company recently launched a sports add-on package on Max for which it will start charging an extra $10 per month from January.

