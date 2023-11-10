Apple paid $25 million to settle a lawsuit that it boosted overseas hiring and made it so difficult for American workers to apply, while few or no one applied for some jobs.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Christoph Dernbach/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Apple Inc. agreed to pay $25 million to settle a Justice Department case that alleged the iPhone maker illegally discriminated against American citizens in hiring.

The department said in a statement Thursday that Apple showed bias against U.S. workers as part of recruitment for the Permanent Labor Certification program, PERM. The DOJ said the Cupertino, California-based technology giant did not advertise such positions on its website and made it more difficult for workers to apply for the jobs.

According to the department, Apple required job seekers to apply via paper mail and did not allow electronic submissions, as it does for other vacancies. The department said this makes it harder for people outside the PERM program to find jobs.

The PERM program is designed to allow companies to sponsor foreign workers for permanent resident status, but stipulates that employers cannot show bias against applicants who may be citizens or who have Already allowed to work in the US.

According to the department, Apple’s approach almost always results in few or no applications for PERM positions from those types of candidates. The $25 million payment includes $18.25 million in back wages and a $6.75 million fine for the discriminators.

“Creating unlawful barriers that make it more difficult for someone to find a job because of their citizenship status will not be tolerated,” said Kristen Clark, Assistant Attorney General of the department’s Civil Rights Division.

Apple said that “when we realized we were inadvertently not following the DOJ standard, we agreed to a settlement addressing their concerns.” The company said it has “implemented a robust improvement plan to comply with the requirements of various government agencies as we continue to hire American workers and grow in the US.”

Ninety percent of Apple’s positions in the US are filled with American employees, the company said.

Source: fortune.com