Apple needs to fix these MacBook Pro problems quickly

2023 has not been a good year for MacBook. Falling sales, delayed launches, and a lack of innovative features in the pipeline contributed to the weak performance of macOS laptops. What does Apple need to do to solve these problems and find success over the next twelve months?

First, Apple needs to look at what to expect from the 15-inch MacBook Air. Launched at the Worldwide Developer Conference, it was the first consumer MacBook with a display larger than 13 inches. Much was expected; With a larger form factor, surely it will unlock a wave of sales of consumers waiting for the fifteen-inch?

While the first surge of sales after the “back to school” shopping rush looked promising, demand waned and Apple cut the order book. Predictions about how the market would react failed.

Then you have the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting rise of the work from home movement. The way people worked changed and with it the demand for more flexible technology also increased. Sales of consumer electronics to individuals and enterprise customers resulted in revenue and sales growth across the board. Naturally, Apple’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines benefited from this, and it’s worth remembering that Apple began the transition to ARM-based silicon during 2020 and into 2021, making MacBooks a better option to consider upgrading. Those interested were encouraged.

With additional demand met, the MacBook community is now carrying relatively new laptops and the usual cadence of refreshing devices has slowed down. The PC market is projected to decline thirty percent year-over-year through 2023, but Apple fell even further, with MacBook sales falling by 45 percent.

Ultimately, you have enthusiasm, or in the case of MacBooks, lack of enthusiasm. Apple spent years making sure the transition from Intel-based hardware to ARM-based hardware went smoothly. That move allowed the Mac range to offer serious performance, battery life and efficiency bumps. It was an attractive calling card. MacBook Pro laptops offered a new design, larger screens with smaller bezels, the return of significant I/O and expansion ports, and MacBook Air models followed that lead.

These were all changes that excited and energized Apple’s community.

A look at today’s PC laptop market shows innovation and exciting products everywhere; You have displays that run up to 4K; Touchscreens that integrate cleanly into the operating system; Machines designed for AAA gaming, artistic and creative work, rugged enterprise devices, or highly mobile laptops and tablets. The PC laptop market is broad, comprehensive and offers many solutions for a wide range of consumers.

What can Apple offer to challenge this market? The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops are ‘do everything’ laptops, meant to accommodate every possible use case at their price point. Now that the move to Apple Silicon is complete, how can Apple make its laptops exciting and desirable?

Apple is set to update the MacBook family to the next generation of Apple silicon, the M3 platform. It was expected to start this month. Yet, for all signs and indications throughout the year, the launch has been delayed to mid-2024. Yet each manufacturer will introduce faster, more powerful, and more efficient chipsets year after year.

For Apple to move forward with the MacBook, it needs to understand the market better, reverse declining sales, and make macOS laptops exciting again.

