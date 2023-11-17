Apple Music fraud reduced by 30% after security enhancements

Apple Music fraud dropped 30% last year after the company implemented stronger protections against so-called streaming manipulation, a new report says.

The most obvious example of streaming fraud is where a musician uses a network of bots to continuously stream their music 24/7 in order to receive royalties, but Apple says it has detected other examples.. .

Board says that although the new anti-fraud measures have just come out, Apple has been using them for more than a year.

According to an email obtained by Apple Music, Apple Music quietly rolled out its own stronger fraud protections more than a year ago — including hitting repeat violators with a “financial adjustment.” Board Which the platform sent to music industry partners in March. Apple Music’s internal metrics indicate that the policy has already led to a 30% drop in streaming manipulation.

Artificial streams are not the only type of fraud that has been detected. Apple pays royalties per track, with the provision that tracks of 30 seconds or less will not count. So some ‘musicians’ have made entire albums of 31-second songs.

While the motivation is usually financial, some artists simply want to increase their apparent popularity. Apple said in an email to music labels that this doesn’t work either.

To help labels and distributors figure out where fraud is occurring, Apple Music’s email said the platform has begun sending daily reports containing “albums from streamed content providers that have been placed in review.” Details have been given. “After each review,” the email continues, “we remove the manipulated streams and release the legitimate plays. At the end of each month, content providers also receive a report with all excluded streams (According to an executive at a distribution company, Spotify has now also increased the reporting it provides to labels and distributors, “adding a new dimension of looking at repeat infringers.”) “This all happens before Apple Music pays royalties and tabulates the charts,” the email said. “We prevent wrongdoers from reaping the primary benefits of stream manipulation and redirect royalties to legitimate plays of the content.”

The Cupertino company says it takes fraud very seriously and responds based on severity. These can range from “financial adjustments” to account closing and – where it is a record label rather than a musician – termination of distribution agreements.

The measures clearly work, the level of fraud appears to be the lowest in Apple Music’s business. Deezer says it found that 7% of plays were fraudulent, Spotify says its rate is less than one percent, while Apple says that after implementing these new tools and policies, its own rate has dropped to It has become 0.3%.

Photo: Augurus Pipiras/Unsplash

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: 9to5mac.com