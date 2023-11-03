Wenzhou, China, November 03, 2023–(Business Wire)–Apple® today previewed Apple MixC Wenzhou, the company’s first store in this dynamic city and fourth in China’s Zhejiang province. The new store reflects Apple’s deep commitment to accessible and sustainable design – including universal design elements and plant-based materials – creating an engaging and inclusive space for all.

Deirdre O’Brien said, “We are excited to expand to reach even more customers with the opening of Apple Mixi Wenzhou, and we are proud of the deep, long-lasting connections we have built with communities in China. Is.” Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail. “Our team members can’t wait to welcome the local community to our newest location and help even more customers discover the magic of Apple, including the new iPhone 15 lineup and new Mac models with M3 family chips Are.”

The new store will be supported by more than 100 highly knowledgeable team members who are ready to welcome customers and help them explore Apple’s incredible lineup of products and accessories, including the latest iPhone® 15 models. Customers can receive personalized shopping advice and support from choosing monthly financing options, upgrading and trading in eligible devices, switching to iOS, and securely transferring data. With configure-to-order options available directly through Apple, Mac® customers can choose and customize the device to their desired specifications, including the new 24-inch iMac® with M3 and the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro® included with. Available from Tuesday, November 7th.

Led daily by Apple creatives, Apple® programming at Apple MixC Wenzhou will include basic introductory sessions to engaging youth programming and workshops that explore photography, videography and more. Today Apple also offers accessibility sessions that teach the basics of assistive technologies and empower people with reduced mobility, vision loss, and hearing impairments. Group bookings are also offered for customers interested in exploring these topics with their friends, family and colleagues.

Apple MixC Wenzhou offers a variety of tables and seating heights, as well as access routes that give wheelchair users more space to navigate. Today at the Store Apple also offers an extended assistive listening system on the table, and for hearing aid users, Apple Mixsi Wenzhou offers a portable listening loop that can be used anywhere in the store.

As part of Apple’s commitment to sustainability, Apple Mixi Wenzhou has made significant carbon reductions by focusing on plant-based materials. The uniquely designed ceiling is made of biogenic acoustic panels and baffles, reducing the reliance on metals, while the floor is made from biopolymer materials, reducing the need for chemical resins.

A redesigned Avenue offers customers a deeper look at the Apple Watch® lineup, including Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra™ 2 – Apple’s first carbon neutral products. The dedicated space has enough space for a more personalized shopping experience.

The Genius Bar® features a reimagined counter perfect for face-to-face conversations during hands-on technical and hardware support, while designated Apple Pickup Stations make it easy for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a time makes. convenient for them.

This year marks 30 years of sharing Apple products and services with users in China and Apple’s long-term commitment to the country. Since the launch of Apple Retail in 2008, Apple has continually innovated to meet customers where they are, provide the best shopping experiences both in stores and online, and deepen relationships with communities in China. We do. Today, Apple has expanded to 56 retail stores in Greater China, with thousands of team members serving and supporting customers in their local communities, giving them a great way to explore the latest Apple products, get support when they need it, and unlock their To help learn new skills. Creative ability.

The Apple MixC Wenzhou team will welcome its first customers on Saturday, November 4 at 10am local time.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms – iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS – deliver seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with critical services, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to creating the best products on Earth and leaving the world better than we found it.

