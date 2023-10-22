Apple may launch a new iMac this month

A new iMac—and possibly new MacBook Pros—could arrive as early as this month.

Apple’s last update for the iMac came in April 2021; However, according to a Bloomberg report, a new 24-inch iMac is reportedly on the way and could launch by the end of October.

In his weekly PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says supplies of the iMac, 13-by-13-inch MacBook Pro and high-end MacBook Pro are currently low in stores as Apple prepares to launch the latest models. Additionally, if you try to order these PCs from Apple’s retail stores, they won’t ship until November, which suggests that new models may be on the way.

While we’ll likely see the launch of a 24-inch iMac this month, Gurman says Apple will likely launch a new Pro version of the computer in late 2024 or 2025. Apple launched the expensive iMac Pro in December 2017 and discontinued it in 2021. However, Gurman says that the iMac Pro was “introduced but never canceled” and that a 32-inch version is available, making it the largest iMac in Apple history. You just have to wait for another year or two.

On the MacBook front, Gurman previously said that the M3 MacBook Pro probably won’t arrive until 2024. But “Apple has made progress on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro,” he said. According to Gurman, we got the new MacBook Pro in January, “so an additional update in the same year would be unusual, but not unimaginable.”

Gurman says he expects the launch to take place on October 30 or 31, before Apple’s earnings call on November 2. The company typically holds an earnings call in late October. The call was last scheduled in November 2018 for October 30, following the iPad and Mac events.

