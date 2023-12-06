Apple may have a busy March with larger iPad Air, OLED iPad Pros, and new Macs

ipad pro

The end of winter could signal a hardware refresh for Apple, with a new report from the industry’s most prolific leaker estimating the long-rumored larger iPad Air and refreshed MacBook Air models to hit store shelves by the end of March 2024. has been applied.

To deal with the slowdown in Mac and iPad sales, Apple is rumored to be preparing several new releases before the end of the first calendar quarter of 2024. There is reportedly a larger iPad Air, new iPad Pros with OLED screens and a new MacBook Air model, possibly with an M3 processor.

New iPad Air with bigger screen

On tap for March 2024 is said to be a 12.9-inch iPad Air, which matches the size of the current largest iPad Pro. As previously reported, four models are said to be in the works. Two models are for the existing size, and two are for the larger 12.9-inch size.

The rumor of a larger iPad Air is not new. And this has been hinted at for over a year now. It was once expected to start in October 2023, but apparently it could not happen.

iPad Pro with OLED

Perhaps the most common iPad Pro rumor is the change to an OLED display. The expected new models, along with the 12.9-inch iPad Air, are expected to finally get OLED screens and an M3 processor arriving in October.

No change in size is expected. Like the two iPad Air sizes, four models are being produced.

As early as 2023, rumors were indicating that Apple intended to update the iPad Pro lineup with new display technology. A report in July said that production of the 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad, which marks the first use of OLED technology in the Apple iPad series, would begin in the first quarter of 2024.

A new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are also rumored to be arriving at the same time. The new Magic Keyboard is rumored to be aluminum-clad compared to the existing material.

macbook air with m3

Wednesday’s report doesn’t say much about the new MacBook Air bloombergMark Gurman. They are said to be codenamed J613 and J615 and come with the same design inspired by the M3 processor.

later in 2024

The Apple Vision Pro is still on track for a 2024 debut, but no date has been announced yet.

Wednesday’s report mentions an upcoming Apple Watch with blood pressure sensing. There are also rumors that there will be an iPad Mini, a new low-end iPad, and refreshed non-Pro AirPods with USB-C charging.

Source: appleinsider.com